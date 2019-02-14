Health Inspections
February 14, 2019
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.
Jan. 29
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant; main kitchen
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 7
Grade: A
Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food has not been cooled rapidly enough to minimize microbial growth. Specifically, pork ribs cooling for 2.5 hours is still at 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed buckets of cheese sauce uncovered in the walk-in refrigerator.
Sanitation buckets for storing wiping cloths in sanitizer solution are not properly stored.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant; room service kitchen
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Support kitchen; banquet kitchen
18 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant; Summit restaurant
15 U.S. 50
Stateline
Score: 0
Grade: A