Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Jan. 29

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant; main kitchen

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 7

Grade: A

Critical violation: Potentially hazardous food has not been cooled rapidly enough to minimize microbial growth. Specifically, pork ribs cooling for 2.5 hours is still at 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed buckets of cheese sauce uncovered in the walk-in refrigerator.

Sanitation buckets for storing wiping cloths in sanitizer solution are not properly stored.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant; room service kitchen

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Support kitchen; banquet kitchen

18 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant; Summit restaurant

15 U.S. 50

Stateline

Score: 0

Grade: A