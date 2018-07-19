Health Inspections
July 19, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
June 21
Kingsbury Crossing
Convenience store
133 Deer Run Court
Stateline
Recommended Stories For You
Score: 100
Overland Restaurant & Pub
Restaurant
1451 Highway 395 N.
Gardnerville
Score: 100
The Ice Shack
Snack bar/concession
2580 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite A
South Lake Tahoe
Score: 95
Popsicles from an unapproved source were being sold.
June 23
JB's Hot Dogs
Caterer/vendor at Harveys concert series
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Sushi Kai
Restaurant and bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Diamond Lounge
Bar
31 Highway 50, Suite 102
Stateline
Score: 100
Straw Hat Pizza
Caterer
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
June 25
Chef's Touch Catering
Caterer at Harveys concert series
4333 Pacheco Blvd.
Martinez, Calif.
Score: 83
Both refrigeration units weren't maintaining safe temperatures. Custard and vegetables were found at 52 degrees. Those items were discarded for safety.
Exposed to ambient temperatures, food wasn't being adequately protected against insects.
Food preparation areas weren't adequately protected from pest entry. Netting needed to be installed around the tents to prevent flies and other pests from entering the facility.
Deli meat was found above 41 degrees.
All refrigerators didn't have thermometers installed in a conspicuous location.
Sanitizer buckets needed to be prepped at the beginning of each shift and maintained throughout each shift. Employees weren't utilizing test strips to help maintain proper sanitizer concentrations.
Francisco's Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant
1588 Highway 395
Minden
Grade: A
The mechanical dishwasher was dispensing sanitizer inconsistently and required maintenance. Maintenance was scheduled at the time of inspection.
Francisco's Mexican Restaurant
Bar
1588 Highway 395
Minden
Grade: A
R&D Delights
Snack bar at Harveys concert series
252 River Run Circle
Sacramento, Calif.
Score: 100
June 26
El Aguila Real
Restaurant
1488 Highway 395 N.
Gardnerville
Score: 91
Items stored in the walk-in cooler weren't properly labeled and dated.
Although they were wrapped, four packages of chicken and beef products were being stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer.
A leak in the mechanical dishwasher needed to be repaired.
A significant amount of biofilm buildup was found on interior food-contact surfaces of the ice machine (repeat violation).
A significant amount of food debris needed to be cleaned from food contact and non-food contact surfaces of the fruit juice dispenser (repeat violation).
Garbage and grease storage container lids were open when the containers weren't in use.
A significant buildup of grime, dust and dirt was found on the overhead ceiling vents (repeat violation).
Wet mops weren't being hung to dry (repeat violation).
Coats, aprons, purses, clothing and other personal items from staff were being stored on and in food storage areas.
El Aguila Real
Bar
1488 Highway 395 N.
Gardnerville
Score: 95
Liquid stored in a covered bucket on the bar wasn't labeled.
A significant buildup of biofilm and food debris was found on the pop dispenser, holster, nozzle and attached equipment.
Trays used to store clean glasses were dirty.
The drains under the beer taps and ice bin were significantly soiled (repeat violation).
The floor behind the pop box storage rack behind the bar was soiled with broken glass, trash, dirt and grime (repeat violation).
Sierra Chef
Caterer
2292 Main St.
Genoa
Score: 100
Nevada State 4-H Camp
Support kitchen
1 4-H Camp Road
Stateline
Score: 100
June 27
Audibles Sports Bar
Restaurant
290 Kingsbury Grade, Suites 1 and 2
Stateline
Score: 93
Two refrigeration units weren't holding food at safe temperatures. Instead of the required 41 degrees, hamburger was found at 50 degrees and vegetables and condiments at 48 degrees.
The temperature of potentially hazardous food must be kept between 41 and 45 degrees during storage preparation, display, service or transportation.
Audibles Sports Bar
Bar
290 Kingsbury Grade, Suites 1 and 2
Stateline
Score: 96
The mechanical dishwasher wasn't producing sanitizer solution during the rinse cycle.
Audibles Sports Bar
Caterer
290 Kingsbury Grade, Suites 1 and 2
Stateline
Score: 100
The Junction Bar
Bar
1506 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 96
A damaged cutting board needed to be replaced.
The drain under the prep sink needed to be cleaned and sanitized.
Mops weren't being hung to dry.
The Junction Bar
Barbecue
1506 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 97
Spray bottles needed to be labeled.
For sanitation reasons, tinfoil needed to be replaced or removed from shelving.
A sanitizer bucket with 100 parts per million of bleach was needed in the kitchen and barbecue area.
Fountainhead Foursquare Church
Warehouse
3690 Highway 395 S.
Carson City
Score: 100
Sierra Chef
Retail grocery
2292 Main St.
Genoa
Grade: A
June 28
KFC
Restaurant
1338 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 91
A large piece of soiled equipment was being stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.
The soiled bottoms of cookie trays were stacked on top of cookies in soiled trays. Boxed food and food packaging were being stored on top of a very soiled food tray.
Frozen condensate was found on the floor in the walk-in freezer and on equipment piping and air conditioning unit (repeat violation). The unit needed to be repaired to stop the formation of the frozen condensate.
The ice scoop was being improperly stored on top of a box of food.
A hose attached to the mop sink faucet was extended around the corner and hung on chemical storage shelving.
A hand-wash sink and attached equipment were extremely soiled.
Many pieces of employee clothing and personal items were found in and on food and food packaging containers.
Round Hill Pines Beach Resort
Restaurant, bar, snack bar and barbecue
300 Highway 50
Zephyr Cove
Score: 100
Capisce?
Bar and catering
178 Highway 50
Zephyr Cove
Score: 100
Capisce?
Bar and catering
178 Highway 50
Zephyr Cove
Score: 91
The walk-in refrigerator wasn't functioning properly or holding food at safe temperatures. Raw chicken was found at 52 degrees, raw pork at 51 degrees and shelled eggs at 52 degrees. Refrigeration units were holding vegetables at 44 degrees.
Boxes of produce were being stored on the floor in the walk-in refrigerator. Vegetables were being improperly stored, uncovered, on top of boxes leaning against the wall, corrected on site.
The cutting boards were damaged and worn.
Clutter needed to be eliminated from the storage room.
June 29
Dollar Tree
Market
911 Topsy Lane
Score: 96
Many canned and packaged goods were so damaged they had to be pulled from sales.
Shelves needed to be cleaned and sanitized.
Pest control mechanisms needed to be adjusted to increase effectiveness.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Bar; Portable Bar 7
50 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Bar; Portable Bar 8
50 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100