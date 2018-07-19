Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

June 21

Kingsbury Crossing

Convenience store

133 Deer Run Court

Stateline

Score: 100

Overland Restaurant & Pub

Restaurant

1451 Highway 395 N.

Gardnerville

Score: 100

The Ice Shack

Snack bar/concession

2580 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite A

South Lake Tahoe

Score: 95

Popsicles from an unapproved source were being sold.

June 23

JB's Hot Dogs

Caterer/vendor at Harveys concert series

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Sushi Kai

Restaurant and bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Diamond Lounge

Bar

31 Highway 50, Suite 102

Stateline

Score: 100

Straw Hat Pizza

Caterer

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

June 25

Chef's Touch Catering

Caterer at Harveys concert series

4333 Pacheco Blvd.

Martinez, Calif.

Score: 83

Both refrigeration units weren't maintaining safe temperatures. Custard and vegetables were found at 52 degrees. Those items were discarded for safety.

Exposed to ambient temperatures, food wasn't being adequately protected against insects.

Food preparation areas weren't adequately protected from pest entry. Netting needed to be installed around the tents to prevent flies and other pests from entering the facility.

Deli meat was found above 41 degrees.

All refrigerators didn't have thermometers installed in a conspicuous location.

Sanitizer buckets needed to be prepped at the beginning of each shift and maintained throughout each shift. Employees weren't utilizing test strips to help maintain proper sanitizer concentrations.

Francisco's Mexican Restaurant

Restaurant

1588 Highway 395

Minden

Grade: A

The mechanical dishwasher was dispensing sanitizer inconsistently and required maintenance. Maintenance was scheduled at the time of inspection.

Francisco's Mexican Restaurant

Bar

1588 Highway 395

Minden

Grade: A

R&D Delights

Snack bar at Harveys concert series

252 River Run Circle

Sacramento, Calif.

Score: 100

June 26

El Aguila Real

Restaurant

1488 Highway 395 N.

Gardnerville

Score: 91

Items stored in the walk-in cooler weren't properly labeled and dated.

Although they were wrapped, four packages of chicken and beef products were being stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

A leak in the mechanical dishwasher needed to be repaired.

A significant amount of biofilm buildup was found on interior food-contact surfaces of the ice machine (repeat violation).

A significant amount of food debris needed to be cleaned from food contact and non-food contact surfaces of the fruit juice dispenser (repeat violation).

Garbage and grease storage container lids were open when the containers weren't in use.

A significant buildup of grime, dust and dirt was found on the overhead ceiling vents (repeat violation).

Wet mops weren't being hung to dry (repeat violation).

Coats, aprons, purses, clothing and other personal items from staff were being stored on and in food storage areas.

El Aguila Real

Bar

1488 Highway 395 N.

Gardnerville

Score: 95

Liquid stored in a covered bucket on the bar wasn't labeled.

A significant buildup of biofilm and food debris was found on the pop dispenser, holster, nozzle and attached equipment.

Trays used to store clean glasses were dirty.

The drains under the beer taps and ice bin were significantly soiled (repeat violation).

The floor behind the pop box storage rack behind the bar was soiled with broken glass, trash, dirt and grime (repeat violation).

Sierra Chef

Caterer

2292 Main St.

Genoa

Score: 100

Nevada State 4-H Camp

Support kitchen

1 4-H Camp Road

Stateline

Score: 100

June 27

Audibles Sports Bar

Restaurant

290 Kingsbury Grade, Suites 1 and 2

Stateline

Score: 93

Two refrigeration units weren't holding food at safe temperatures. Instead of the required 41 degrees, hamburger was found at 50 degrees and vegetables and condiments at 48 degrees.

The temperature of potentially hazardous food must be kept between 41 and 45 degrees during storage preparation, display, service or transportation.

Audibles Sports Bar

Bar

290 Kingsbury Grade, Suites 1 and 2

Stateline

Score: 96

The mechanical dishwasher wasn't producing sanitizer solution during the rinse cycle.

Audibles Sports Bar

Caterer

290 Kingsbury Grade, Suites 1 and 2

Stateline

Score: 100

The Junction Bar

Bar

1506 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 96

A damaged cutting board needed to be replaced.

The drain under the prep sink needed to be cleaned and sanitized.

Mops weren't being hung to dry.

The Junction Bar

Barbecue

1506 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 97

Spray bottles needed to be labeled.

For sanitation reasons, tinfoil needed to be replaced or removed from shelving.

A sanitizer bucket with 100 parts per million of bleach was needed in the kitchen and barbecue area.

Fountainhead Foursquare Church

Warehouse

3690 Highway 395 S.

Carson City

Score: 100

Sierra Chef

Retail grocery

2292 Main St.

Genoa

Grade: A

June 28

KFC

Restaurant

1338 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 91

A large piece of soiled equipment was being stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

The soiled bottoms of cookie trays were stacked on top of cookies in soiled trays. Boxed food and food packaging were being stored on top of a very soiled food tray.

Frozen condensate was found on the floor in the walk-in freezer and on equipment piping and air conditioning unit (repeat violation). The unit needed to be repaired to stop the formation of the frozen condensate.

The ice scoop was being improperly stored on top of a box of food.

A hose attached to the mop sink faucet was extended around the corner and hung on chemical storage shelving.

A hand-wash sink and attached equipment were extremely soiled.

Many pieces of employee clothing and personal items were found in and on food and food packaging containers.

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort

Restaurant, bar, snack bar and barbecue

300 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100

Capisce?

Bar and catering

178 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100

Capisce?

Bar and catering

178 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 91

The walk-in refrigerator wasn't functioning properly or holding food at safe temperatures. Raw chicken was found at 52 degrees, raw pork at 51 degrees and shelled eggs at 52 degrees. Refrigeration units were holding vegetables at 44 degrees.

Boxes of produce were being stored on the floor in the walk-in refrigerator. Vegetables were being improperly stored, uncovered, on top of boxes leaning against the wall, corrected on site.

The cutting boards were damaged and worn.

Clutter needed to be eliminated from the storage room.

June 29

Dollar Tree

Market

911 Topsy Lane

Score: 96

Many canned and packaged goods were so damaged they had to be pulled from sales.

Shelves needed to be cleaned and sanitized.

Pest control mechanisms needed to be adjusted to increase effectiveness.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Bar; Portable Bar 7

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Bar; Portable Bar 8

50 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100