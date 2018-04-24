Carson City conducts health inspections for douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

April 13

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant: Friday's Station

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 93

The refrigeration units are not operating properly.

The staff are utilizing the three compartment sink due to the dishwasher's inability to reach a final rinse of 180 degrees F.

Wiping buckets must be prepared for all food prep stations at the beginning of each shift.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar: Friday's Station

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

April 16

Hard Rock Cafe

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Restaurant

Score: 100

Hard Rock Cafe

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Bar

Score: 100

Hard Rock Cafe

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Catering

Score: 100

Hard Rock Cafe

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Warehouse

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Bar: The Mountain Bar

Score: 100

April 17

El Agaveno Mexican Bistro and Seafood

1776 Highway 395

Minden

Restaurant

Score: 100

El Agaveno Mexican Bistro and Seafood

1776 Highway 395

Minden

Bar

Score: 100

Blind Dog Coffee Roasters

1276 Pit Road #8

Gardnerville

Restaurant

Score: 100

Zephyr Point Presbyterian

660 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Support Kitchen: Tallac Cafeteria

Score: 100

April 18

Asiago's Pizzeria and Deli

195 Highway 50 #105

Stateline

Restaurant

Score: 88

Several food items were stored past their use-by date.

The ice machine was badly corroded and leaking.

The dishwasher is not producing adequate concentrations of sanitizer.

Cutting boards are worn and pitted.

Sanchez Ranch Meat Company

1734 Highway 395 #B

Minden

Caterer

Score: 100