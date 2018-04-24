Health Inspections
April 24, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
April 13
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant: Friday's Station
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 93
The refrigeration units are not operating properly.
The staff are utilizing the three compartment sink due to the dishwasher's inability to reach a final rinse of 180 degrees F.
Wiping buckets must be prepared for all food prep stations at the beginning of each shift.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar: Friday's Station
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
April 16
Hard Rock Cafe
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Restaurant
Score: 100
Hard Rock Cafe
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Bar
Score: 100
Hard Rock Cafe
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Catering
Score: 100
Hard Rock Cafe
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Warehouse
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Bar: The Mountain Bar
Score: 100
April 17
El Agaveno Mexican Bistro and Seafood
1776 Highway 395
Minden
Restaurant
Score: 100
El Agaveno Mexican Bistro and Seafood
1776 Highway 395
Minden
Bar
Score: 100
Blind Dog Coffee Roasters
1276 Pit Road #8
Gardnerville
Restaurant
Score: 100
Zephyr Point Presbyterian
660 Highway 50
Zephyr Cove
Support Kitchen: Tallac Cafeteria
Score: 100
April 18
Asiago's Pizzeria and Deli
195 Highway 50 #105
Stateline
Restaurant
Score: 88
Several food items were stored past their use-by date.
The ice machine was badly corroded and leaking.
The dishwasher is not producing adequate concentrations of sanitizer.
Cutting boards are worn and pitted.
Sanchez Ranch Meat Company
1734 Highway 395 #B
Minden
Caterer
Score: 100