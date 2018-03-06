Health Inspections
March 6, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Feb. 23
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar, Backstage bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 91
The dedicated hand sinks are not supplied with towels. No signs posted at the hand washing stations indicating that the sinks are for handwashing.
Dishwasher is not producing sanitizer for disinfection.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar,
Peek Night Club North
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar,
Peek Night Club South
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar,
South Shore North
SVC Bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 96
No thermometer installed in the ware washing unit.
The dishwasher has no indication of whether or not food contact surfaces are being adequately sanitized.
No test strips on site.
Feb. 27
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant, Cabo Wabo
Cantina Restaurant
18 Highway 395
Stateline
Score: 93
Employees must utilize test strips when preparing sanitation buckets.
Employees must test the dish washer daily to see if the temperature reached 180 degrees Fahrenheit in the final rinse.
The cutting boards are badly worn and hard to clean properly.
A food protection manager must be on the premise during all shifts.
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Bar
Tahoe Wabo Cantina bar
18 Highway 395
Stateline
Score: 98
The dishwasher is not producing sanitizer for pathogen destruction.
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar, Cabo Wabo
Portable Bar No. 1
18 Highway 395
Stateline
Score: 100
Moose and Squirrel Bar
Bar
1302 Langley Drive
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Feb. 28
Jerry's Grill, INC
Restaurant
1387 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 95
A cardboard box with frozen glassware in it was observed stored in the small reach-in freezer in the kitchen.
Soiled cutler was observed stored on the wall magnetic storage strip in the kitchen.
Soiled dishware observed stored on a soiled shelf under the prep table in the kitchen.