Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Feb. 23

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar, Backstage bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 91

The dedicated hand sinks are not supplied with towels. No signs posted at the hand washing stations indicating that the sinks are for handwashing.

Dishwasher is not producing sanitizer for disinfection.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar,

Peek Night Club North

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar,

Peek Night Club South

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar,

South Shore North

SVC Bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 96

No thermometer installed in the ware washing unit.

The dishwasher has no indication of whether or not food contact surfaces are being adequately sanitized.

No test strips on site.

Feb. 27

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant, Cabo Wabo

Cantina Restaurant

18 Highway 395

Stateline

Score: 93

Employees must utilize test strips when preparing sanitation buckets.

Employees must test the dish washer daily to see if the temperature reached 180 degrees Fahrenheit in the final rinse.

The cutting boards are badly worn and hard to clean properly.

A food protection manager must be on the premise during all shifts.

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Bar

Tahoe Wabo Cantina bar

18 Highway 395

Stateline

Score: 98

The dishwasher is not producing sanitizer for pathogen destruction.

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar, Cabo Wabo

Portable Bar No. 1

18 Highway 395

Stateline

Score: 100

Moose and Squirrel Bar

Bar

1302 Langley Drive

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Feb. 28

Jerry's Grill, INC

Restaurant

1387 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 95

A cardboard box with frozen glassware in it was observed stored in the small reach-in freezer in the kitchen.

Soiled cutler was observed stored on the wall magnetic storage strip in the kitchen.

Soiled dishware observed stored on a soiled shelf under the prep table in the kitchen.