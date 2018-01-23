Health Inspections
January 23, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Jan. 8
Cinnabon
Snack Bar/concession
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Market; Harvey's
Tahoe Gifts.
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Bar; Casino Bar
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Seven Eleven No. 23074
Market
1060 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 98
Clean and sanitize the drain pans under nozzles of both Slurpee machines on a frequency that ensures that the pans are clean and sanitary t all times.
Clean the floors in the walk-in cooler, particularly under rthe food shelves; ensure that they are cleaned, sanitzied and maintained during storage.
Seven Eleven No. 23074
Snack Bara/Concession
1060 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
French Hotel
Bar
1437 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Jan. 9
Buckaroos
Bar
1435 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
J &M Mini Mart
Convenience Store;
Retail Food Market
1589 Highway 395
Minden
Score: 100
Jan. 10
Straw Hat Pizza
Bar
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Straw Hat Pizza
Restaurant
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 96
Employee was observed preparing salad at the three compartment sink.
The dishwasher must be tested once per day to ensure optimal sanitation concentrations.
No sanitation bucket was prepared.
Jan. 11
Subway (inside Walmart)
Restaurant
Highway 395,
Charlotte Way
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Battle Born Wine
Packaged liquor
1448 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Jan. 12
C.O.D. Casino
Barbecue
1595 Esmeralda Avenue
Minden, 89423
Score: 100
C.O.D. Casino
Bar
1595 Esmeralda Avenue
Minden, 89423
Score: 97
The equipment with attached dispenser nozzles and ice chute exits on both pop dispenser machines are soiled and require cleaning and sanitizing frequency to maintain the equipment in food safe condition.