Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Jan. 8

Cinnabon

Snack Bar/concession

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Market; Harvey's

Tahoe Gifts.

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Bar; Casino Bar

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Seven Eleven No. 23074

Market

1060 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 98

Clean and sanitize the drain pans under nozzles of both Slurpee machines on a frequency that ensures that the pans are clean and sanitary t all times.

Clean the floors in the walk-in cooler, particularly under rthe food shelves; ensure that they are cleaned, sanitzied and maintained during storage.

Seven Eleven No. 23074

Snack Bara/Concession

1060 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

French Hotel

Bar

1437 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Jan. 9

Buckaroos

Bar

1435 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

J &M Mini Mart

Convenience Store;

Retail Food Market

1589 Highway 395

Minden

Score: 100

Jan. 10

Straw Hat Pizza

Bar

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Straw Hat Pizza

Restaurant

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 96

Employee was observed preparing salad at the three compartment sink.

The dishwasher must be tested once per day to ensure optimal sanitation concentrations.

No sanitation bucket was prepared.

Jan. 11

Subway (inside Walmart)

Restaurant

Highway 395,

Charlotte Way

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Battle Born Wine

Packaged liquor

1448 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Jan. 12

C.O.D. Casino

Barbecue

1595 Esmeralda Avenue

Minden, 89423

Score: 100

C.O.D. Casino

Bar

1595 Esmeralda Avenue

Minden, 89423

Score: 97

The equipment with attached dispenser nozzles and ice chute exits on both pop dispenser machines are soiled and require cleaning and sanitizing frequency to maintain the equipment in food safe condition.