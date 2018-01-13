Health inspections
January 13, 2018
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Dec. 15
Kristopher's Ristorante
Restaurant
939 Mica Drive No. 20
Carson City
Score: 100
Kristopher's Ristorante
Bar
939 Mica Drive No. 20
Carson City
Score: 100
Dec. 18
Tahoe Toffee Candy Co.
Processing plant
for candy
PO Box 2221
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Sierra Chef, LLC
Retail Grocery; Market
2292 Main St.
Genoa
Score: 100
Sierra Chef, LLC
Caterer
2292 Main St.
Genoa
Score: 100
Dec. 19
Taco Bell
Restaurant
1343 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 97
Frozen condensation was observed leaking from the overhead air conditioner piping and dripping on a tub lid covering a box of frozen food items. This is a repeat violation and requires immediate repair.
The drain of the kitchen pop dispenser equipment and the drain for the mop storage area in the back of the house requires cleaning and sanitation on a frequency that maintains the drains in a clean and sanitary condition.
MontBleu Resort
Casino and Spa
Bar; HQ Bar
55 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 85
The consumable ice is not covered.
No soap or paper towels at each hand sink. The hand sink is being utilized as a dump sink, repeat violation.
The dishwasher is not functioning properly, and the employees are still conducting ware washing without proper bleach concentrations during the sanitation rinse.
Dec. 20
Run, Rattle & Roll
Concession; snack bar
2589 Wildhorse Drive
Minden
Score: 100
Jan. 3
Park Place AM/PM
Market
1338 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Park Place AM/PM
Delicatessen
1338 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 98
Fly strips with dead flies attached were observed in the packaging storage area and the kitchen area of the delicatessen.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; American River
Service Bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant; Room
Service kitchen
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 98
Cutting boards are pitted and worn.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant, Main Kitchen
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 93
Several items that were vacuum packed from the cook/chill operation were expired. Items such as beef stock and chicken soup were several weeks old. Temperature logs were verified by the inspector, and the final cook temperature being at 198 degrees Fahrenheit. Items that are vacuum sealed are at low oxygen environments in which anaerobic organisms can thrive. No verification of additional barriers to help prevent anaerobic growth.
The thermometer of the dishwasher is not working properly. The final rinse must reach 180 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure pathogen destruction.
The industrial size cook/chill machine is leaking water onto the floor, posing a safety risk.
Jan. 4
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar, Rendezvous bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar, Pony Express SVC Bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar, High Limit service bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar, Harvey's
California Bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar, Harvey's
California SVC Bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Portable bar
Transportation bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100