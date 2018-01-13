Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Dec. 15

Kristopher's Ristorante

Restaurant

939 Mica Drive No. 20

Carson City

Score: 100

Kristopher's Ristorante

Bar

939 Mica Drive No. 20

Carson City

Score: 100

Dec. 18

Tahoe Toffee Candy Co.

Processing plant

for candy

PO Box 2221

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Sierra Chef, LLC

Retail Grocery; Market

2292 Main St.

Genoa

Score: 100

Sierra Chef, LLC

Caterer

2292 Main St.

Genoa

Score: 100

Dec. 19

Taco Bell

Restaurant

1343 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 97

Frozen condensation was observed leaking from the overhead air conditioner piping and dripping on a tub lid covering a box of frozen food items. This is a repeat violation and requires immediate repair.

The drain of the kitchen pop dispenser equipment and the drain for the mop storage area in the back of the house requires cleaning and sanitation on a frequency that maintains the drains in a clean and sanitary condition.

MontBleu Resort

Casino and Spa

Bar; HQ Bar

55 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 85

The consumable ice is not covered.

No soap or paper towels at each hand sink. The hand sink is being utilized as a dump sink, repeat violation.

The dishwasher is not functioning properly, and the employees are still conducting ware washing without proper bleach concentrations during the sanitation rinse.

Dec. 20

Run, Rattle & Roll

Concession; snack bar

2589 Wildhorse Drive

Minden

Score: 100

Jan. 3

Park Place AM/PM

Market

1338 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Park Place AM/PM

Delicatessen

1338 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 98

Fly strips with dead flies attached were observed in the packaging storage area and the kitchen area of the delicatessen.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; American River

Service Bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant; Room

Service kitchen

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 98

Cutting boards are pitted and worn.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant, Main Kitchen

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 93

Several items that were vacuum packed from the cook/chill operation were expired. Items such as beef stock and chicken soup were several weeks old. Temperature logs were verified by the inspector, and the final cook temperature being at 198 degrees Fahrenheit. Items that are vacuum sealed are at low oxygen environments in which anaerobic organisms can thrive. No verification of additional barriers to help prevent anaerobic growth.

The thermometer of the dishwasher is not working properly. The final rinse must reach 180 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure pathogen destruction.

The industrial size cook/chill machine is leaking water onto the floor, posing a safety risk.

Jan. 4

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar, Rendezvous bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar, Pony Express SVC Bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar, High Limit service bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar, Harvey's

California Bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar, Harvey's

California SVC Bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Portable bar

Transportation bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100