health inspections
December 19, 2017
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Nov. 30
Cocomoes Q &
Catering Too!
Caterer
795 Tillman Lane
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Starbucks
Manufacturing
Corporation
Warehouse
2525 Starbucks Way
Minden
Score: 100
Starbucks
Manufacturing
Corporation
Processing Plant for food
2525 Starbucks Way
Minden
Score: 100
Dec. 1
Run, Rattle & Roll
Concession snack bar
2589 Wildhorse Drive
Minden
Score: 100
Dec. 4
Woodett's Diner
Restaurant
1492 Highway 396 #101
Gardnerville
Score: 98
The interior food contact surfaces of the ice machine was observed to be significant soiled with a build up of biofim, lime and calcium deposits, Clean and sanitize on a frequency that ensure that the machine is maintained in a clean and sanitary condition.
The table slicer requires more frequent cleaning and sanitizing.
The pop dispenser nozzles and attached equipment at the machine in the customer counter area was significantly soiled with a build up of biofilm.
Dec. 5
JT Basque Bar &
Dinning room
Restaurant
1426 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
JT Basque Bar &
Dinning room
Bar
1426 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Dec. 6
Rite Aid #6121
Candy Service
Market
1329 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant; Spa
Reflections Snack Bar #1
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant; Spa
Reflections Snack Bar #2
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar #1
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar #2
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar #3
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar #4
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar #5
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar #6
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar #7
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100