Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Nov. 30

Cocomoes Q &

Catering Too!

Caterer

795 Tillman Lane

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Starbucks

Manufacturing

Corporation

Warehouse

2525 Starbucks Way

Minden

Score: 100

Starbucks

Manufacturing

Corporation

Processing Plant for food

2525 Starbucks Way

Minden

Score: 100

Dec. 1

Run, Rattle & Roll

Concession snack bar

2589 Wildhorse Drive

Minden

Score: 100

Dec. 4

Woodett's Diner

Restaurant

1492 Highway 396 #101

Gardnerville

Score: 98

The interior food contact surfaces of the ice machine was observed to be significant soiled with a build up of biofim, lime and calcium deposits, Clean and sanitize on a frequency that ensure that the machine is maintained in a clean and sanitary condition.

The table slicer requires more frequent cleaning and sanitizing.

The pop dispenser nozzles and attached equipment at the machine in the customer counter area was significantly soiled with a build up of biofilm.

Dec. 5

JT Basque Bar &

Dinning room

Restaurant

1426 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

JT Basque Bar &

Dinning room

Bar

1426 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Dec. 6

Rite Aid #6121

Candy Service

Market

1329 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant; Spa

Reflections Snack Bar #1

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant; Spa

Reflections Snack Bar #2

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar #1

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar #2

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar #3

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar #4

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar #5

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar #6

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar #7

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100