Health Fair participates in drug drop-off
Prescription drug drop-off locations
Carson Valley Medical Center,1107 Main St., Gardnerville
Walgreens, 1342 Main St., Gardnerville
Sheriff’s Tillman Substation, 1281 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville Ranchos
East Fork Fire Station No. 4, 1476 Albite Road, Topaz Ranch Estates
Safeway, 212 Elks Point Road, Round Hill
Topsy Walmart, 3770 Highway 395, Indian Hills
The Carson Valley Medical Center annual Great Outdoors Health Fair is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at CVMC’s main campus, 1107 Highway 395 N in Gardnerville.
Free flu shots, along with a number of free health screenings — including body mass analysis, blood pressure checks, glucose screenings, dental screenings and vision screenings, among others — will be available along with a great slate of raffle prizes and outdoor fun.
There will be face painting and balloon animals for the kids and K-BUL 98FM will be on hand to do a live radio remote.
CPR training will be offered and the fair also will be a collection site for the fall Prescription Drug Roundup for unused prescription drug disposal.
Visit cvmchospital.org for information.