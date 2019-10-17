Health Fair participates in drug drop-off

The Carson Valley Medical Center annual Great Outdoors Health Fair is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at CVMC’s main campus, 1107 Highway 395 N in Gardnerville.

Free flu shots, along with a number of free health screenings — including body mass analysis, blood pressure checks, glucose screenings, dental screenings and vision screenings, among others — will be available along with a great slate of raffle prizes and outdoor fun.

There will be face painting and balloon animals for the kids and K-BUL 98FM will be on hand to do a live radio remote.

CPR training will be offered and the fair also will be a collection site for the fall Prescription Drug Roundup for unused prescription drug disposal.

Visit cvmchospital.org for information.