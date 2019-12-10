Haunted Fairgrounds raises $5,000 to Family Support Council

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office donated $5,000 towards Family Support Council’s “Help Save the Roof” Project.

The donation was a collection of funds raised at the DCSO’s Freight at the Fairgrounds Haunted House event held this past October. This event saw approximately 2,600 attendees over the course of eight days.

“The community provided such overwhelming support that we exceeded our expectations in donations, we felt we could spread the communities generosity beyond Search and Rescue,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “Family Support Council has yet to receive the money needed for their roof and we feel strongly in helping to fund this great need.”

Currently, the 20 year old roof is showing significant signs of deterioration and is leaking inside the facility at several different locations. Buckets to catch the water are the ‘band-aid’ solution until the estimated cost of the repair can be raised. Family Support Council is appreciative of the community support that has been shown thus far by the Sheriff’s Office, community members, and other Douglas County entities.

Family Support Council is continuing to reach out to the community to ask for donations for the roof replacement. If you are interested in donating towards this project, please contact Family Support Council at (775) 782-8692 or visit their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cover-our-famlies-with-a-roof.