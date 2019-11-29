Harrah’s, Harveys collecting ‘Toys for Tots’

STATELINE, Nev. — For the second consecutive year Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe will serve as official drop-off locations for the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s venerable “Toys for Tots” charitable holiday toy drive for less fortunate children across the country.

Donations of new toys and books for children will be accepted through Dec. 15 in Harrah’s and Harveys hotel lobbies, near the gingerbread holiday displays.

Donations may also be dropped-off with the valet parking staff at both properties.

“For over seven decades, ‘Toys for Tots’ has brought Christmas and holiday joy to children and families who otherwise may not be able to afford gifts during this special time of the year,” says Brad Belhouse, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment operations in Northern Nevada. “Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe are pleased and proud to be able to help the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve continue this great holiday tradition.”

Since 1947, over 254 million children have been assisted by “Toys for Tots” to help make their holidays a little bit brighter.

For more information, visit http://www.toysfortots.org.