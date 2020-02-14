Happy tale for homeless pets

Douglas County residents have been turning out to support its homeless pets.

Last week, Minden chiropractor Dublin Hart received a note from the Douglas County Animal Shelter that they needed dog food.

Hart’s staff shared with their patients and within three days they had gathered a big donation.

“We also had a patient who is on vacation in Hawaii, who is mailing us a gift card for Walmart,” Office Manager Kim Carlson said. “We’ve even collected some checks, and a call from Max’s Pet Store that there are eight cases to picked up from there.”

Carlson said that her Saratoga Springs neighbors were matching each other’s donations.

On Feb. 6, the Animal Shelter announced that it was fully stocked, thanks to Hart and her clients.

Douglas County Animal Care & Services has also reached out to the Douglas County Public Library for help adopting cats.

It has been many years since library cats Baker and Taylor roamed the stacks.

But starting in late January, the library is featuring adoptable cats in a giant cat condo at the library.

The first cat wasn’t at the library three days before someone adopted her.

“The cats’ temporary home at the library will increase the cats’ visibility and improve their chances of finding their forever homes,” spokeswoman Heather Frueh said. “Animal Services will provide all of the food and supplies. They will eat, play, and sleep in a giant cat condo. People can meet and fall in love with the cats at the library and complete the adoption process through Animal Services.”