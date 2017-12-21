Happy Christmas, Johnson Laners

Hello Johnson Laners,

First off, I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas this year. We have a lot to rejoice about. While everyone is excited about what gifts the day may bring lets all remember the greatest gift of all which is Jesus Christ. "For God so loved the world he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." – John 3:16.

We are so lucky in our neighborhood to have so many believers that show their faith by helping others. There are many ways to share your faith, one of the most enjoyable is to see all the Christmas decorations on the homes. One of the most attractive is the Kremer Family located at 1176 Chaparral Ct. You can find them on Facebook by searching Nevada Christmas or at this web address http://www.nevadachristmas.com/. It is a fully automated light show synced to video and music. It is very entertaining. They accept donations which go to the 20/30 club. Our neighbor Chuck on East Valley near Stephanie also does an outstanding job. He begins setting out the decorations weeks ahead of time and I am always in awe as I drive by. I am sure there are many others, please feel free to share their locations via NextDoor.com or on the local Facebook pages.

On Dec. 30 the Pine Nut Mountains Trails Association will be having the final cleanup of 2017. You can find them at http://pnmta.org/. The cleanup is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and the meeting location is at the end of Johnson Lane near Sunrise Pass access road. Bring your gloves, utility trailers, rakes and shovels. Some individual decided it was a good location to dump a boat which was all shot up. The boat will be one of the first things removed. I wish I could understand why people feel it is OK to dump their trash in our backyards. This is not acceptable. If you can't afford to pay the dump fee don't throw it out in the wilderness. I am sure someone would be willing to help if you just reached out. Remember this isn't your trash can, it's where we all live.

This is going to be a very Merry Christmas for me. I am blessed to have my children and three grand kids They are 3, 1 ½ and 8 months old. To them everything is so exciting and wonderful. I look into their eyes and get a renewed excitement about the holidays. If you could buy grandkids at the store they would be sold out each year.

As I close out 2017 it has been a very active year for me. I hope it has been for you also. I have marked a lot of things off my bucket list including seeing a Red Sox vs. Yankees game at Fenway. We recently came back from a vacation to Hawaii and soon we will be planning new adventures for 2018. One of these years it will be a river cruise in Europe, as soon as I hit the lotto. I look forward to the 2018, I hope you share in my optimism and make it one of your best years as well. Happy New Year and see you next year.

Please send any announcements or organization information to Johnsonlanejournal@outlook.com.