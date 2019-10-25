Halloween week brings the scares

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s third annual Fright at the Fairgrounds will head off into the Great Beyond after tonight, but they’ll be back on Halloween for Trick or Treat Safety Street.

The not-so-scary haunting for younger children is 3-5:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds, located off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville. The tots will benefit from free candy.

The full-scare reserved for older children and adults is 6-9 p.m.

“The attraction is operated by Douglas County deputies and civilian volunteers who donate their time planning, building, decorating and operating the event,” organizers said. “This event has been extremely popular in past years and produces big scares, screams and fun and excitement for all ages.”

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults, and all proceeds will go to support the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team for training and equipment.

Sponsors included the Sheriff’s Advisory Council, Spirit Halloween Store, Meeks Lumber an Hardware, Home Depot, CoCoMoes Catering, Aervoe Industries, Genoa Trees and Landsacpe Materials, Michaels and Walmart.

The Carson Valley Library will be hosting its Halloween Boo Bash 4-11 p.m. Wednesday for children ages 4-11 at the Minden Library, 1625 Library Lane.

The event will include stories, games, a costume contest, dancing and snacks.

For information, connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.

The 26th annual Trick or Treat Safety Street is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Sponsored by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and The Record-Courier, entry is $4 per child, and includes a raffle ticket for prizes including bicycles and books.

Contests for best child costume, best adult costume and best family costume are also part of the event, which features more than two-dozen booths.

For more information, call 783-6441.

The Town of Genoa will be hosting its first Halloween Parade in the Park as part of its annual celebration.

The event is 5-7 p.m., but the town’s asking parents to “muster the monsters” at the town Hall by 4 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring a potluck side dish and wine or beer for Parents’ treats by 4 p.m. Wrapped candy donations are being accepted at the town offices. Email halloweenpartyingenoanv@gmail.com for more information, or call 782-8696.

Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting its annual Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m. across from the church on Douglas Avenue in Gardnerville.

The free event features candy, games, music and a bounce house. Anyone interesting in decorating their vehicle can visit trinitygv.com or call 782-8153.

Not all of Thursday’s events will be of a necessarily ghostly nature.

High Sierra Fellowship will be hosting its annual Family Fun Night as an alternative to trick or treating, 5-8:30 p.m. The event features games, food, bounce house, dunk tank, hay ride. Organizers ask that participants not wear scary costumes.

High Sierra Fellowship is located at 1701 Lucerne St. in Minden. Call 775-782-7486 or visit http://www.hsfellowship.org for more information.

Calvary Chapel Carson Valley’s Harvest Festival will take place 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

“It is a warm and safe alternative to Halloween,” organizers said of the festival located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Pinenut Road.

Admission is a suggested donation of two unopened bags of candy per family. Free food, drinks, games, lots of candy, cookie decorating, a cake walk, balloon twisting and more will be available. Non-frightening costumes are encouraged.

For information, call Calvary Chapel at 265-3259 or visit http://www.cvcalvarychapel.org.