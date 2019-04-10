H-A-M-G-O spells Kiwanis Ham Bingo

The Kiwanis Club of the Carson Valley is gearing up to host their annual Ham Bingo on Saturday.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall in Minden with the first of two two-hour sessions starting at 3 p.m. The second session will take place at 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Twenty hams per session will be awarded, as well as a grand prize of $100 Walmart gift card each session.

Tickets for the games will be sold 3 for a dollar. One ticket enables a player to play one game on one card. Tickets will be for sale at all sessions for raffle prizes. Free popcorn and coffee will be available; hot dogs, chips, water and soft drinks available for purchase.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley provide the Hams and the grand prize. Raffle prizes are donated by local community businesses. Proceeds from the event will be used to support organizations that focus on the children in Carson Valley.

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley conducts fundraisers throughout the year to support the Kiwanis scholarship fund and other worthy initiatives that benefit the well being of local children and families. Kiwanis is a worldwide service organization for men and women who want personal involvement in the leadership and improvement of their communities and worldwide. Children and youth are the primary focus. The Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday at 6:30 a.m. at the COD Casino. For further information, including how to become a member of Kiwanis, call 775-339-8882