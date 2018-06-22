Grillin’, Chillin is Saturday in Minden

The Family Support Council's sixth annual Grillin' & Chillin' barbecue is 4-9 p.m. Satuyrday at Minden Park.

The event features a score of backyard barbecuers who will face off as attendees try their fare.

Beer, wine and specialty drinks are available for purchase to wash down amateur grillers' offerings.

Entry is $10, with tastings $1 each. All proceeds go toward victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and families in crisis within the community.

Information, www. family-support.org