Grill Next Door moves down the road

Popular Ranchos restaurant, The Grill Next Door, recently moved to a new location in the Tillman Center, 1281 Kimmerling Road, Suite 11.

Owners Dan and Jennifer Fredrickson graduated from Douglas High School and come from extensive backgrounds in the restaurant industry. Jennifer grew up in Tahoe and spent many summers traveling back to her family’s restaurant in North Dakota to work alongside “aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins,” she said with a laugh. Dan started busing tables at Sharkey’s when he was in seventh grade and went on to graduate from culinary school in San Diego. After settling in the Gardnerville Ranchos, the couple opened The Grill Next Door in January 2012 with the goal of providing quality, fresh food in a family-friendly atmosphere. They built the original menu together and have maintained an emphasis on creativity and fresh ingredients throughout the years.

“We buy everything local,” said Jennifer.

The Fredricksons seized the opportunity to move to a larger space when it became available, and Dan credits the dedication of the restaurant’s staff for the “countless hours they put in” to help make the transition in August.

“Our employees are like family,” Dan said.

The couple’s children, Mason and Cassie, have grown up with the restaurant. Mason was six years old and Cassie just four when their parents originally opened their establishment; the kids are now 14 and 12, respectively.

The Grill Next Door’s weekly specials are listed every Tuesday on the chalkboard, which greets customers as they enter the eatery. Specials are also posted on The Grill Next Door’s Facebook page.

Wednesdays always feature homemade fresh pasta and sauces made from scratch. The Thursday dinner special ranges from a meat entree with a couple of sides to fresh sushi; recent offerings have included a grilled tri-tip with corn succotash and bacon-wrapped asparagus, and an ahi tuna poké bowl. Homemade clam chowder is the star of the show on Fridays, and it comes served in a bread bowl when they’re available. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m.-noon on weekends.

Burgers are a highlight on the regular menu, and the award-winning “Danimal” (so named for the restaurant’s owner and featuring bacon, jalapeño pepper, grilled onions, and crispy cheddar cheese) and the “G-Ville” (featuring cheddar and jack cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island dressing) are top sellers. Customers are invited to design their own burger; if a requested creation “makes the chalkboard” and is a hit with other diners, the Fredricksons will name it after the creator and list in on the menu under the “Custom-er Burgers” section.

Other popular items are grilled sandwiches, fresh-made salads, and an appetizer menu that includes fried pickles and chicken wings with choice of sauce. Desserts are made in-house and include ice cream sundaes, cheesecake, and deep fried Oreos.

Regulations related to COVID-19 inspired innovation when considering dining arrangements and options for customers. The restaurant currently offers 12 socially-distanced tables within the dining room and four tables outside. Customers may place phone orders for curbside pickup, and delivery is available throughout the Ranchos; as far north as the intersection of 88 and 395 in Minden; and as far south as the Ruhenstroth neighborhood in Gardnerville.

Dan said the move has been “a huge improvement from what we’ve done before…we’re really loving the change and the bigger space. We applied for our beer and wine license and are hoping (to obtain) that in September. As soon as COVID (restrictions are) over, we want to get our game cabinets up.” (The restaurant keeps a supply of family friendly board games on hand to encourage fun and social interaction at the establishment.) Jennifer looks forwards to painting a chalkboard wall for kids to color on.

The Grill Next Door is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-close (between 8:30-9 p.m.), Saturday from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reach them by phone at 775-392-5800.