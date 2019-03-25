Green Living Day April 6 in Genoa

GreenACTnv is hosting a free Green Living Day event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at the Nature Conservancy's River Fork Ranch, 381 Genoa Lane, weather permitting.

A series of five presentations will be held inside the Whit Hall Interpretive Center. A CoCoMoes Catering Food Truck will be open for morning coffee and donuts and some lunch choices, and walking tours of the ranch grounds will be available during the day, weather permitting.

10-10:45 a.m. – "Start a Learning Garden at a School Near You" with 2018 Community Project Lead Joan Neuffer and Gardnerville Elementary Learning Strategist Lauren O'Neill. Learn about the benefits of school gardens and how Gardnerville Elementary built and used one to teach teamwork and good nutrition.

11-11:45 a.m. – "Soil Satisfaction! A Dive into Nevada Soil Health" with Farmer and Chief Soil Scientist Craig Witt of Full Circle Soils & Compost. Understand how to make your soil happy and improve your soil health and growth production, including soil nutrients, tests, amendments and Spring prep.

11:45 – 12:15 – Lunchtime. CoCoMoes Catering Food Truck will be available

12:15 -1 p.m. – "Agrihoods: Growing a Community Around Agriculture" with Jacobs Family Berry Farm owner and Douglas County Economic Vitality Co-Champion on Agrihoods Jack Jacobs. Learn about Agrihoods, their benefits and the work underway investigating where and how they should be considered in the Carson Valley.

1:15-2 p.m. – "Local Flood Issues on Alluvial Fans and Along the Carson River" with retired UNR Cooperative Extension Water Resource Specialist John Cobourn. Learn about the multi-county Regional Floodplain Management Plan and what to expect, how to prepare and how to support local government in keeping communities safe.

2:15-3pm – "Constructed Wetland Sewer Systems" with Ed Kleiner, owner and operator of the first residential constructed wetland sewer system in Nevada (19 years). By redefining human waste as an asset and decentralizing its treatment, individual properties and communities can use this type of engineered septic system and avoid having to extend sewer lines to unserved locations and increase treatment plant capacity in an environmentally responsible way.

3-3:15pm – Closing, Wrap-up, and Evaluation

The Nature Conservancy's River Fork Ranch is an 800-acre preserve and working cattle ranch that sits between the East and West forks of the Carson River and is a great place for hiking, trail running, picnicking, wildlife viewing and nature photography. Dogs are not allowed. It protects wetland and riparian habitat along a 2 mile stretch of river and is home to bald eagles, sandhill cranes, leopard frogs, monarch butterflies and mule deer.

Whit Hall Interpretive Center is Platinum LEED certified and has a constructed wetland sewer system. Because it is a wetland, if the ranch is flooded, the event will be rescheduled.

GreenACTnv is a volunteer-run 501c3 dedicated to promoting sustainable practices, renewable energy and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit http://www.greenactnv.org.