Green industry class to cover common insects in Northern Nevada

Professionals in the green industry, such as grounds maintenance workers or landscapers, need to know how to identify insects, and whether they are beneficial or harmful pests, before knowing if or how to control them. University of Nevada Cooperative Extension presents "Insects," a free workshop on insects common in Northern Nevada, noon-1 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Washoe County Cooperative Extension Office, 4955 Energy Way in Reno, as part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series.

"The first step in any integrated pest management plan is to identify the pest," said Cooperative Extension Commercial Horticulture Program Coordinator Jenn Fisher, who helped coordinate the class. "Attendees will learn how to better identify and understand the common insect pests they see in their work."

The class, taught by State Entomologist Jeff Knight, with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, will focus on identifying both beneficial and pest insects commonly seen in Northern Nevada, with brief discussions on integrated pest management for insect pests. The class also offers both Pesticide Applicator and Certified Arborist Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

The Green Industry Continuing Education Series provides current, research-based information to green-industry professionals.

For a complete list of upcoming classes through December, visit the series website, http://www.growyourownnevada.com/horticulture-programs/green-industry-training/green-industry-training-continuing-education-series/.

Register online at the Insects website, http://www.growyourownnevada.com/event/green-industry-continuing-education-series-insects/.

For information on classes or certification, contact Fisher at fisherj@unce.unr.edu or 775-336-0249. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the class they intend to attend.