Great Race rolls through town

After spending the night in Gardnerville, the 150 classic cars participating in the Great Race headed for their next stop in Grass Valley.

Participants traveled 400 miles from Lancaster, Calif., in their second leg, stopping in Bishop for lunch.

Their stop at Lampe Park coincided with Big Mama’s Show and Shine. Great Racers left for Chico, Calif., on Monday morning. This was the first time the Great Race has been conducted along the West Coast.

Teams and cars from Japan, England, Australia, Canada and all over the U.S. are partcipating in the race.

“There are more than 450 people just in our entourage from all around the world,” director Jeff Stumb said. “And along the route they will see amazing sights, including Lake Tahoe, Redwood National Park, Northern California’s coastline and Mount Rainer.”

Cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible, with most entries having been manufactured before World War II. A 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hillclimber, a 1916 Chevrolet Phaeton, a 1913 Cadillac and a 1909 Buick are the oldest cars in the 2019 Great Race.

In the 2018 Great Race a 1933 Ford truck won the event from Buffalo, New York to Halifax, Nova Scotia. The 2019 winners will receive $50,000 of the $150,000 total purse. The race will arrive in Tacoma, Wash., 1:30 p.m. June 30.