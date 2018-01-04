‘Great Outdoors’ 2018 Carson Valley Days theme

Outdoor recreation will be the theme of this year's June 9 Carson Valley Days Parade.

Put on by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club, the four-day festival is a continuation of a tradition started in 1910.

The Carson Valley Days Parade has been an annual event since 1946.

This year's parade theme is "Fun in the Great Outdoors," according to club president Tommy Lovell.

The club plans to have parade applications as well as vendor and sponsor applications available online at carsonvalley2030.com in the upcoming weeks.

Carson Valley Days dates back to June 11, 1910, when Valley residents went all-out to bring visitors from around Western Nevada to the new town of Minden.

An estimated 700 Reno and Carson City residents took two early Virginia & Truckee trains to participate. Residents met the visitors in cars and buggies to take them to Minden Park for the festivities.

Reno Auto Club members made an excursion to the Valley with 50 vehicles, that provided the equivalent of the first parade.

That first Carson Valley Day wouldn't be equaled for a long time, but when it was, it was due to the efforts of 20-30 Club members.

The event's present form, including the parade, has been an annual event since 1946. It expanded to two days in 1954 and now includes a carnival.