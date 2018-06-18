Grant will help pay for Upper Colony fire

A 1,200-acre wildfire that burned into eastern Douglas County will be subject to a grant to help pay three-quarters of the cost.

At one point on Sunday up to 100 homes around Upper Colony Road in Smith Valley were threatened, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"The fire was also threatening five buildings, infrastructure, utilities and watershed," according to the agency.

The state issued a request on Sunday evening for federal funding under a fire management assistance grant, which will pay for up to three-quarters of eligible costs.

Lyon County Sheriff's deputies advised residents their homes were threatened by fire on Sunday, after it grew from 5 acres.

The Northern Nevada Red Cross opened an evacuation center at Smith Valley South Baptist Church on Sunday evening in anticipation of up to 200 displaced residents from 40-50 homes.

The evacuation center was closed by 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire knocked power out to Topaz, Coleville and Walker after Liberty Utilities was asked by NV Energy to de-energized a power line that was threatened by the fire.

That outage was reported at just after 6 p.m.

Liberty Utilities spokeswoman Kathy Carter said power was restored at 10:20 p.m.

Fire officials hope to have the fire contained by Wednesday. So far suppression efforts reportedly cost $500,000.