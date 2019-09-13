Grant will help Dangberg Home Ranch carry on

A $14,300 grant will help the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park continue to operate.

The Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation awarded the grant to the nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch.

The park located near Minden is operated by the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, in cooperation with the park’s owner, Douglas County. Information about membership and programming is at dangberg.org.

“The Smallwood Foundation has always been impressed with the work being done at the Home Ranch,” said Minden resident Suzy Stockdale, a Smallwood Foundation trustee. “The Friends of Dangberg organization has truly made an impact, and its success in preserving and developing the park sets and example for the rest of the community.”

This is the eighth consecutive year the Friends of Dangberg has received a Smallwood Foundation grant. The gift will pay a significant part of the park’s core operating expenses, including telecommunications and staffing that supports visitor services, events, volunteer management and care of the park’s large artifact collection.

The Foundation was established following the death of Mr. Smallwood in April 1968. A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Smallwood resided and worked in Dallas, where he was a co-founder of First Southwest Company, a prominent regional investment banking firm specializing in public finance, bond underwriting, and the raising of capital for developing regional companies.

The establishment of the foundation represented the culmination of the Smallwoods’ lifelong support of a broad range of charitable organizations. In addition to the Friends of Dangberg, the foundation annually awards grants to several nonprofits and other organizations in Carson Valley.

“The Smallwood Foundation’s support lays the groundwork for everything else the Friends of Dangberg does, and we’re always glad to have its support,” said Mark Jensen, director of the Friends of Dangberg and the park’s curator.

The group is focused on funding several building restoration and repair projects. Recent accomplishments at the park has included repairs to the ranch house interior, as well as work repointing the mortar and related repairs on the house’s brick walls.