Grant makes library self-checkouts possible

A $13,630 grant from the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation paid to install new self-checkout stations at the library.

Two self-checkout machines have been set up at the Minden Branch, and one has been installed at the Lake Tahoe Branch. These stations are equipped with high end software and radio frequency identification.

Thanks to the new machines, library patrons may now accurately check out multiple items using the self-checkout interface.

"The library treasures the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation's continued support, and the community benefits from the foundation's contributions to the library," officials said in thanking the foundation.

For more information, connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.