Grant gives new life to Dangberg Ranch

The Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park received a grant from the E.L. Cord Foundation. This is the fourth grant that the foundation has awarded the non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch.

Previous grants helped fund electrical installation, as well as tent and stage purchases for the Dangberg Summer Festival.

The foundation, working out of Reno, has been providing education, social service, and youth and cultural organization support since 1962.

In combination with donations from individual and community organizations, the $10,000 grant will help in resorting key structures at the park.

The main focus right now is in repairing the mortar of the living room's brick walls, and the brick columns that comprised the grand entrance to the Home Ranch.

"Repairing mortar isn't as simple as it seems," said Events Manager Kim Harris. "First we have to know what the composition of the original bricks are, and then find a matching mortar of the same composition."

Mortar isn't the only improvement happening at the historic park right now. The large cottonwood trees, which provided shade for years, were taken out due to a safety issue.

"They were unfortunately completely dead inside," said Harris. "They could have fallen onto the house and caused severe damage."

Full Circle Compost donated turf builder to help rebuild the lawns of the park, and a new sprinkler system, new trees and walkways are going in as well.

The construction is on schedule to be completed before the first event of the season, Scatter's Attic–a rummage sale named after the youngest Dangberg daughter–on May 12 and 13.

The grant is a huge help to the restoration and preservation work of the park.

"We're glad to have the support of the Cord Foundation," said Mark Jensen, director of the Friends of Dangberg. "We've worked hard, since 2011, to raise the money to begin preservation work, so receiving this grant is very exciting. We can make some good progress now."

Though there is quite a bit of construction going on around the property, visitors are still welcome and tours are still going on as scheduled. Visitors are simply asked to stay away from construction zones for their own safety.

The overall cost for the priority restorations is approximately $200,000, and donations are very welcome.

Supporters can choose which funds to donate to, including the Endowment Fund–focusing on the park's financial future–the Restoration Fund, the Landscaping Fund, and the recent addition of a fund to improve signage in the park for self-guided tours.

The Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park is located at 1450 Highway 88. The site preserves the home of Heinrich F. Dangberg and his descendants, the ranching family that founded Minden. The site includes eight historic structures built between 1857 and 1917, along with a collection of 39,000 artifacts, documents and photographs.