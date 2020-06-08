Graduation Slideshow

Douglas HIgh Salutatorian Quincy Russell looks ahead to graduation on Saturday morning as part of a graduation procession through Gardnerville.
Kurt Hildebrand
Douglas High Valedictorian Wyatt Kremer rides in the Class of 2020 vehicle procession as part of graduation on Saturday.
Kurt Hildebrand
Graduates vehicles were decorated with signs for the 2020 Commencement ceremony on Saturday.
Kurt HIldebrand
There were trucks and sedans and even a flivver.
Ron Harpin/Special to The R-C
More than 400 vehicles packed Douglas High School’s parking lot for the 2020 graduation ceremony.
Before arriving at the high school, students road through Gardnerville and Minden to bands and accolades as residents watched from the road side.