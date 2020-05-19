Graduation plans find new routes

WNC Graduates Gardnerville ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE Denise Davis Amanda Killgore Carson Taylor Osborn Matthew Reiner ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES Kaycee Battcher ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GRAPHIC DESIGN Tomi Lin Souder ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE - NURSING Chelsea Dawn Bartlett Timothy Owens ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — MECHATRONICS Charles Christopher Pitcock ASSOCIATE OF ARTS Hope Okiani Grace Adams Alec Carl Baumer Emily Benitez Allyson Marie Bliss Peyton Hyland Craig Jordanna LaVonne Foster Wendy Sue Frogget Jonah Muir Hedlund Laura Margarita Navarro Hernandez Harmony Alisa Laney Jamie Lynn Lindsey Emilio Magana Caitlin McLaughlin Fallon T. Montanucci Christina L. Morgan Alondra Xitlally Munoz Omar Nava Del Real Mackenzie Drew Peters Jessica Michelle Pomeroy Kasey M. Reseck Michael Rubio Karla Cristina Sanchez Ramirez Viviana A. Sarmiento Annie Isabella Tewalt Araceli Valadez Paz Matilde Valenzuela Katelyn Rose Wiggins ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS Jessica Lee Chavez Luis Gustavo Hernandez-Flores ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES Daniel Dangelo Jonathon William Jacobson Melissa Mathiowetz Brandon M. Nelson Carson Taylor Osborn Ryan Lee Stanton Michael Teeuwen ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE Mary Lin Bates Sarah Marie Carter Jorge Luis Flores Gonzalez Kaela Lee Granados Jonah Muir Hedlund Jonathon William Jacobson William Paul James-Chappell Gabriela McNamara Treyton Paul Northup Noah Poole Olivia Alexis Ross-Dee Andrew David Tuell CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE Kaycee Battcher Genoa ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS Cole Contreras Minden ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES Malia Iris-Rae Grizoffi ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING Christine Ann Herman Megan Elizabeth Kerrigan Karina Leigh Peterson Danielle L. Smith ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING Cody Bohman ASSOCIATE OF ARTS Barbara Anne Dilley Marissa Lorraine Flanders Sharon Faye Fournier Brianna Jo Fujii Malia Iris-Rae Grizoffi Haylee Jean Harjes Dallyn Sarah Malarchuk Veronica Sage Marquez Natalie Newman Corinne Noemi Novotny Bryan Spencer Rice Martina Alexis Schambra Michael Alan Smith Riana Testa Hannah Wilson ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS Sarah Bautista Kathryn Alexis Rios ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES Tourya Bindahan Christopher G. Manning Whitney Lynn McGill Davianna H. Morris ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE Jessica J. Kneefel Zachary W. Moehle BACHELOR OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT Anna Marie Graham CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE Malia Iris-Rae Grizoffi Smith ASSOCIATE OF ARTS Megan Rae Feuerhelm Stateline ASSOCIATE OF ARTS Thomas Purvance Wellington ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING Paul Donald Costa ASSOCIATE OF ARTS William Andrew Banner Carlee Donaire Melissa Alexis Lackore Brian Jair Leon Loayza ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES Margaret J. Mortensen Adam Fisk Temple Zephyr Cove ASSOCIATE OF ARTS Fabiola Hernandez Juarez University of Nevada, Reno graduates Bachelors Degrees Nolan Michael Sheets Jamie Nicole Walden Johnnie Alexandria Saletti Patrick S Brower Nicholas James Kallas Jason Mark Lowther Connor J Billman Daniel R Hespen Shannon Marie Leiss Mary Quinojon Bedow Kayleigh Michelle Carlson Coral R Gramelspacher Sabrina Cathleen Kluvers Alexandria Elaine Mitchell Ryan Casey Barnes Bailey Marie Sanchez Claire Allyse Christopher Brooklyn E Fellows Alissa Renee Holley Kaitlyn Tamily Lera Madison Marie Ryan Brennan John Neilon Hilton Brown Atherton III Daniel Robert Hein Terra Ann Williams Wyatt M Hicks Nolan R Greth Barry Alexander Jones Jose Carlos Lopez-Ortiz Amanda Emily Davidson Tatiana May Parker Masters Degrees Frances Melhop Kendra Leanne Schwartz Doctorate Susan Lynn Cocores

Douglas High School plans to hold a procession down main street for the Class of 2020 will go before Douglas County commissioners today.

A June 6 parade route starting at Waterloo Lane and Highway 395 would travel down Esmeralda Avenue and then over Eighth Street to County Road before arriving at the high school for a drive-in graduation.

On Monday, vehicles lined up at Douglas High School for curbside pickup of yearbooks.

Four Douglas High seniors are already graduates after completing Western Nevada College’s Jump Start program.

Jorge Flores Gonzalez, Caitlin McLaughlin, Olivia Ross-Dee and Michael Rubio received associates degrees on Monday.

WNC’s Jump Start College included 94 graduates, who earned their associate degrees prior to receiving their high school diplomas.

Monday would have been the date for Western Nevada College to host its commencement.

Following spring semester 2020, around 90 Douglas residents out of the total 650 Western Nevada graduates will receive degrees or certificates.

The University of Nevada, Reno will confer 3,240 degrees – 2,576 bachelor’s degrees and 601 advanced degrees. Sixty-three University School of Medical degrees will be awarded in a virtual hooding celebration 1 p.m. today at https://med.unr.edu/graduation.

According to the University, 34 Douglas County residents are listed among the graduates. That number doesn’t include graduates of Douglas County high schools who moved out of the county during their university career.

Virtual celebrations are taking place at http://www.unr.edu/celebrations/

Most virtual celebration pages include a list of graduates by college, school or unit. They include a video message from President Johnson as well as either a written or video message from their dean and other University faculty. Also, as part of the website, graduates were given the opportunity to add a photo to their listing as well as a note about their time at the University. Graduate profiles are also sharable on social media.

“We are proud to recognize the outstanding, enduring and diligent efforts of individuals that reflect the sacrifice, spirit and mission of our University,” UNR President Marc Johnson said. “While students aren’t walking across the stage this May, they are receiving notable academic degrees as a result of impressive fortitude and unyielding determination during an unprecedented time.”