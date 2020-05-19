Graduation plans find new routes
WNC Graduates
Gardnerville
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Denise Davis
Amanda Killgore
Carson Taylor Osborn
Matthew Reiner
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES
Kaycee Battcher
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GRAPHIC DESIGN
Tomi Lin Souder
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE - NURSING
Chelsea Dawn Bartlett
Timothy Owens
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — MECHATRONICS
Charles Christopher Pitcock
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
Hope Okiani Grace Adams
Alec Carl Baumer
Emily Benitez
Allyson Marie Bliss
Peyton Hyland Craig
Jordanna LaVonne Foster
Wendy Sue Frogget
Jonah Muir Hedlund
Laura Margarita Navarro Hernandez
Harmony Alisa Laney
Jamie Lynn Lindsey
Emilio Magana
Caitlin McLaughlin
Fallon T. Montanucci
Christina L. Morgan
Alondra Xitlally Munoz
Omar Nava Del Real
Mackenzie Drew Peters
Jessica Michelle Pomeroy
Kasey M. Reseck
Michael Rubio
Karla Cristina Sanchez Ramirez
Viviana A. Sarmiento
Annie Isabella Tewalt
Araceli Valadez Paz
Matilde Valenzuela
Katelyn Rose Wiggins
ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS
Jessica Lee Chavez
Luis Gustavo Hernandez-Flores
ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES
Daniel Dangelo
Jonathon William Jacobson
Melissa Mathiowetz
Brandon M. Nelson
Carson Taylor Osborn
Ryan Lee Stanton
Michael Teeuwen
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE
Mary Lin Bates
Sarah Marie Carter
Jorge Luis Flores Gonzalez
Kaela Lee Granados
Jonah Muir Hedlund
Jonathon William Jacobson
William Paul James-Chappell
Gabriela McNamara
Treyton Paul Northup
Noah Poole
Olivia Alexis Ross-Dee
Andrew David Tuell
CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE
Kaycee Battcher
Genoa
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS
Cole Contreras
Minden
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES
Malia Iris-Rae Grizoffi
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING
Christine Ann Herman
Megan Elizabeth Kerrigan
Karina Leigh Peterson
Danielle L. Smith
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING
Cody Bohman
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
Barbara Anne Dilley
Marissa Lorraine Flanders
Sharon Faye Fournier
Brianna Jo Fujii
Malia Iris-Rae Grizoffi
Haylee Jean Harjes
Dallyn Sarah Malarchuk
Veronica Sage Marquez
Natalie Newman
Corinne Noemi Novotny
Bryan Spencer Rice
Martina Alexis Schambra
Michael Alan Smith
Riana Testa
Hannah Wilson
ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS
Sarah Bautista
Kathryn Alexis Rios
ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES
Tourya Bindahan
Christopher G. Manning
Whitney Lynn McGill
Davianna H. Morris
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE
Jessica J. Kneefel
Zachary W. Moehle
BACHELOR OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT
Anna Marie Graham
CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE
Malia Iris-Rae Grizoffi
Smith
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
Megan Rae Feuerhelm
Stateline
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
Thomas Purvance
Wellington
ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING
Paul Donald Costa
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
William Andrew Banner
Carlee Donaire
Melissa Alexis Lackore
Brian Jair Leon Loayza
ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES
Margaret J. Mortensen
Adam Fisk Temple
Zephyr Cove
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS
Fabiola Hernandez Juarez
University of Nevada, Reno graduates
Bachelors Degrees
Nolan Michael Sheets
Jamie Nicole Walden
Johnnie Alexandria Saletti
Patrick S Brower
Nicholas James Kallas
Jason Mark Lowther
Connor J Billman
Daniel R Hespen
Shannon Marie Leiss
Mary Quinojon Bedow
Kayleigh Michelle Carlson
Coral R Gramelspacher
Sabrina Cathleen Kluvers
Alexandria Elaine Mitchell
Ryan Casey Barnes
Bailey Marie Sanchez
Claire Allyse Christopher
Brooklyn E Fellows
Alissa Renee Holley
Kaitlyn Tamily Lera
Madison Marie Ryan
Brennan John Neilon
Hilton Brown Atherton III
Daniel Robert Hein
Terra Ann Williams
Wyatt M Hicks
Nolan R Greth
Barry Alexander Jones
Jose Carlos Lopez-Ortiz
Amanda Emily Davidson
Tatiana May Parker
Masters Degrees
Frances Melhop
Kendra Leanne Schwartz
Doctorate
Susan Lynn Cocores
Douglas High School plans to hold a procession down main street for the Class of 2020 will go before Douglas County commissioners today.
A June 6 parade route starting at Waterloo Lane and Highway 395 would travel down Esmeralda Avenue and then over Eighth Street to County Road before arriving at the high school for a drive-in graduation.
On Monday, vehicles lined up at Douglas High School for curbside pickup of yearbooks.
Four Douglas High seniors are already graduates after completing Western Nevada College’s Jump Start program.
Jorge Flores Gonzalez, Caitlin McLaughlin, Olivia Ross-Dee and Michael Rubio received associates degrees on Monday.
WNC’s Jump Start College included 94 graduates, who earned their associate degrees prior to receiving their high school diplomas.
Monday would have been the date for Western Nevada College to host its commencement.
Following spring semester 2020, around 90 Douglas residents out of the total 650 Western Nevada graduates will receive degrees or certificates.
The University of Nevada, Reno will confer 3,240 degrees – 2,576 bachelor’s degrees and 601 advanced degrees. Sixty-three University School of Medical degrees will be awarded in a virtual hooding celebration 1 p.m. today at https://med.unr.edu/graduation.
According to the University, 34 Douglas County residents are listed among the graduates. That number doesn’t include graduates of Douglas County high schools who moved out of the county during their university career.
Virtual celebrations are taking place at http://www.unr.edu/celebrations/
Most virtual celebration pages include a list of graduates by college, school or unit. They include a video message from President Johnson as well as either a written or video message from their dean and other University faculty. Also, as part of the website, graduates were given the opportunity to add a photo to their listing as well as a note about their time at the University. Graduate profiles are also sharable on social media.
“We are proud to recognize the outstanding, enduring and diligent efforts of individuals that reflect the sacrifice, spirit and mission of our University,” UNR President Marc Johnson said. “While students aren’t walking across the stage this May, they are receiving notable academic degrees as a result of impressive fortitude and unyielding determination during an unprecedented time.”