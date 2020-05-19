Graduation plans find new routes | RecordCourier.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Graduation plans find new routes

Local |

WNC Graduates

Gardnerville

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Denise Davis

Amanda Killgore

Carson Taylor Osborn

Matthew Reiner

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES

Kaycee Battcher

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — GRAPHIC DESIGN

Tomi Lin Souder

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE - NURSING

Chelsea Dawn Bartlett

Timothy Owens

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — MECHATRONICS

Charles Christopher Pitcock

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Hope Okiani Grace Adams

Alec Carl Baumer

Emily Benitez

Allyson Marie Bliss

Peyton Hyland Craig

Jordanna LaVonne Foster

Wendy Sue Frogget

Jonah Muir Hedlund

Laura Margarita Navarro Hernandez

Harmony Alisa Laney

Jamie Lynn Lindsey

Emilio Magana

Caitlin McLaughlin

Fallon T. Montanucci

Christina L. Morgan

Alondra Xitlally Munoz

Omar Nava Del Real

Mackenzie Drew Peters

Jessica Michelle Pomeroy

Kasey M. Reseck

Michael Rubio

Karla Cristina Sanchez Ramirez

Viviana A. Sarmiento

Annie Isabella Tewalt

Araceli Valadez Paz

Matilde Valenzuela

Katelyn Rose Wiggins

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Jessica Lee Chavez

Luis Gustavo Hernandez-Flores

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Daniel Dangelo

Jonathon William Jacobson

Melissa Mathiowetz

Brandon M. Nelson

Carson Taylor Osborn

Ryan Lee Stanton

Michael Teeuwen

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Mary Lin Bates

Sarah Marie Carter

Jorge Luis Flores Gonzalez

Kaela Lee Granados

Jonah Muir Hedlund

Jonathon William Jacobson

William Paul James-Chappell

Gabriela McNamara

Treyton Paul Northup

Noah Poole

Olivia Alexis Ross-Dee

Andrew David Tuell

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE

Kaycee Battcher

Genoa

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICS

Cole Contreras

Minden

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — DEAF STUDIES

Malia Iris-Rae Grizoffi

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — NURSING

Christine Ann Herman

Megan Elizabeth Kerrigan

Karina Leigh Peterson

Danielle L. Smith

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING

Cody Bohman

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Barbara Anne Dilley

Marissa Lorraine Flanders

Sharon Faye Fournier

Brianna Jo Fujii

Malia Iris-Rae Grizoffi

Haylee Jean Harjes

Dallyn Sarah Malarchuk

Veronica Sage Marquez

Natalie Newman

Corinne Noemi Novotny

Bryan Spencer Rice

Martina Alexis Schambra

Michael Alan Smith

Riana Testa

Hannah Wilson

ASSOCIATE OF BUSINESS

Sarah Bautista

Kathryn Alexis Rios

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Tourya Bindahan

Christopher G. Manning

Whitney Lynn McGill

Davianna H. Morris

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE

Jessica J. Kneefel

Zachary W. Moehle

BACHELOR OF APPLIED SCIENCE — CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

Anna Marie Graham

CERTIFICATE OF ACHIEVEMENT — AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE

Malia Iris-Rae Grizoffi

Smith

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Megan Rae Feuerhelm

Stateline

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Thomas Purvance

Wellington

ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE — TECHNOLOGY — WELDING

Paul Donald Costa

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

William Andrew Banner

Carlee Donaire

Melissa Alexis Lackore

Brian Jair Leon Loayza

ASSOCIATE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Margaret J. Mortensen

Adam Fisk Temple

Zephyr Cove

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS

Fabiola Hernandez Juarez

University of Nevada, Reno graduates

Bachelors Degrees

Nolan Michael Sheets

Jamie Nicole Walden

Johnnie Alexandria Saletti

Patrick S Brower

Nicholas James Kallas

Jason Mark Lowther

Connor J Billman

Daniel R Hespen

Shannon Marie Leiss

Mary Quinojon Bedow

Kayleigh Michelle Carlson

Coral R Gramelspacher

Sabrina Cathleen Kluvers

Alexandria Elaine Mitchell

Ryan Casey Barnes

Bailey Marie Sanchez

Claire Allyse Christopher

Brooklyn E Fellows

Alissa Renee Holley

Kaitlyn Tamily Lera

Madison Marie Ryan

Brennan John Neilon

Hilton Brown Atherton III

Daniel Robert Hein

Terra Ann Williams

Wyatt M Hicks

Nolan R Greth

Barry Alexander Jones

Jose Carlos Lopez-Ortiz

Amanda Emily Davidson

Tatiana May Parker

Masters Degrees

Frances Melhop

Kendra Leanne Schwartz

Doctorate

Susan Lynn Cocores

Douglas High School plans to hold a procession down main street for the Class of 2020 will go before Douglas County commissioners today.

A June 6 parade route starting at Waterloo Lane and Highway 395 would travel down Esmeralda Avenue and then over Eighth Street to County Road before arriving at the high school for a drive-in graduation.

On Monday, vehicles lined up at Douglas High School for curbside pickup of yearbooks.

Four Douglas High seniors are already graduates after completing Western Nevada College’s Jump Start program.

Jorge Flores Gonzalez, Caitlin McLaughlin, Olivia Ross-Dee and Michael Rubio received associates degrees on Monday.

WNC’s Jump Start College included 94 graduates, who earned their associate degrees prior to receiving their high school diplomas.

Monday would have been the date for Western Nevada College to host its commencement.

Following spring semester 2020, around 90 Douglas residents out of the total 650 Western Nevada graduates will receive degrees or certificates.

The University of Nevada, Reno will confer 3,240 degrees – 2,576 bachelor’s degrees and 601 advanced degrees. Sixty-three University School of Medical degrees will be awarded in a virtual hooding celebration 1 p.m. today at https://med.unr.edu/graduation.

According to the University, 34 Douglas County residents are listed among the graduates. That number doesn’t include graduates of Douglas County high schools who moved out of the county during their university career.

Virtual celebrations are taking place at http://www.unr.edu/celebrations/

Most virtual celebration pages include a list of graduates by college, school or unit. They include a video message from President Johnson as well as either a written or video message from their dean and other University faculty. Also, as part of the website, graduates were given the opportunity to add a photo to their listing as well as a note about their time at the University. Graduate profiles are also sharable on social media.

“We are proud to recognize the outstanding, enduring and diligent efforts of individuals that reflect the sacrifice, spirit and mission of our University,” UNR President Marc Johnson said. “While students aren’t walking across the stage this May, they are receiving notable academic degrees as a result of impressive fortitude and unyielding determination during an unprecedented time.”

Local
See more