Governor orders public schools closed until at least April 6

On Sunday, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all of the state’s K-12 schools until at least April 6 starting Monday.

Sisolak held a press conference in Las Vegas at 3 p.m.

He said that he coordinated the closure with the Nevada Department of Education and district superintendents.

The closure is directly related to attempting to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sisolak said the states schools may not reopen until the Nevada Chief Medical Officer evaluates the public health risk and determines when it is safer for each district to reopen.

On Sunday, the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce announced it was canceling its monthly membership meeting set for Wednesday.