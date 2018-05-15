Gov. Sandoval: Happy Sheriff Pierini Day

Today is officially Sheriff Ron Pierini Day in Nevada by proclamation of Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Pierini will be the keynote speaker at today's Peace Officer Standards and Training graduation class, where 28 new law enforcement officers will take their oath.

Pierini is the organization's chairman, who received his proclamation from Executive Director Michael Sherlock on May 3.

Graduation ceremonies will be conducted in Stewart 10 a.m. The class of 28 includes three new Douglas County deputies, Salvatore DeRosa, Colton Waggoner and Steven Warfield and a Douglas County Juvenile Probation Officer Kelly M. Megee.

Pierini began his career in law enforcement in 1973, and came to Douglas County as sheriff in 1976. He was appointed to replace Sheriff Jerry Maple in 1997 and was first elected in his own right in 1997.

He was first appointed to the POST commission in 2002, and has served as chairman since 2006.

"Sheriff Pierini has been a great supporter of POST and his involvement and advice has been unwavering," Sherlock said. "His ability to put decisions and issues into a historical perspective will be sorely missed."

Pierini is not seeking re-election to another term.