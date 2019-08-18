Gourds on display at Minden Library

Is it harder to weave a basket or carve a gourd that looks like a basket?

That’s the question for the Nevada Gourd Society’s which has a display of its work at the Minden branch of the Douglas County Library through the end of August.

The local group, known as the Great Basin Gourd Patch, meets monthly in the Johnson Lane area to share and learn techniques used on gourds.

The Minden Branch is located at 1625 Library Lane, Minden and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information visit http://www.NevadaGourdSociety.org or call 619-995-2475

The Gourd Patch has been busy organizing the 3rd annual Silver State Art Festival – 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Fuji Exhibit Hall and Park in Carson City (across from Costco)

Free admission to the festival, free parking, and a food truck. In addition to all of the wonderful art for sale, we will have over 40 donated items from the artists and our community to be raffled during the festival to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada.

For more information, visit http://www.nevadagourdsociety.org /2019-art-festival or classes at http://www.nevadagourdsociety.org/classes-2019