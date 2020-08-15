Gospel means ‘Good News’

Quite often we hear words or phrases and immediately revert to some predetermined definition of the word or phrase. How we define the word is frequently determined by a number of sources. The information we have been exposed to, experiences, and several other factors. When you hear the word Gospel what come to mind? We hear things like “the gospel truth.” Which, to most people refers to truth that is trustworthy and irrefutable. The final word. Even though that statement is honoring to the Gospel and speaks of its integrity, that is not really what it means.

The Biblical definition of the word means Good News. How encouraging is that in a time when good news is really hard to find, but good news about what? To a convicted and condemned criminal, there is no better news than to be pardoned and set free. That is precisely what Jesus did when he hung on that cross. The Bible tells us that He bore our sins and took our penalty on Himself, therefore setting us free from the condemnation of our guilt and shame.

II Cor 5:17 Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new. 18 Now all things are of God, who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation, 19 that is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not imputing their trespasses to them, and has committed to us the word of reconciliation.

20 Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us: we implore you on Christ’s behalf, be reconciled to God. 21 For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.

The Bible tells us that all of us have sinned, and the wages of sin is death. Spiritual death is defined in scripture as being separated from God for eternity, commonly referred to as hell. Because we have all sinned, we have been found guilty and worthy of the condemnation described.

Romans 3: 10 As it is written: “There is none righteous, no, not one;

11 There is none who understands; There is none who seeks after God.

22 But now having been set free from sin, and having become slaves of God, you have your fruit to holiness, and the end, everlasting life. 23 For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.

So what is the Gospel(Good News)? Jesus Christ came to earth as God in the flesh to die a sinners death so we as sinners can be pardoned from the condemnation attached to our sin. To those who have received Jesus as our Savior have been set free and been adopted into the family of God.

Romans 10:8 But what does it say? “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart” (that is, the word of faith which we preach): 9 that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 11 For the Scripture says, “Whoever believes on Him will not be put to shame.” 12 For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek, for the same Lord over all is rich to all who call upon Him. 13 For “whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

John 1:12 But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name: 13 who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.

Let us rejoice in the Good News of our salvation, and forever remain grateful for the greatest gift of all. Eternal Life!

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.