GOP barbecue features radio talk-show host

Best-selling author, syndicated newspaper columnist, and radio talk-show host Larry Elder will be the featured speaker Saturday at the Douglas County Republican Central Committee's Heritage Day BBQ.

The son of a janitor, Elder excelled at school and practiced law before entering the entertainment field starring in his own television shows and radio programs. Known for his "take-no-prisoners" style, Elder has been added to Carson station 99.1 FM's nighttime line-up in the 6-9 p.m. slot where he shares his views on limited government and personal responsibility.

Entertainment at the barbecue will be provided by David John and the Comstock Cowboys, a group that regularly appears at the Bucket of Blood in Virginia City.

The barbecue will be at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Highway 88 in Minden.

Price of admission includes a tour of the ranchhouse, vendors of items ranging from iwildlife photographs to everything Trump. Raffle prizes include a Vietnam Veterans Tribute Rifle and there will be a $250 cash prize for best Western garb worn by a guy and a gal.

CoCoMoes will be providing BBQ, and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $55 plus $4.95 LET. More information is available at douglasgop.org.