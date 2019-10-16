Good Neighbor training Oct. 28

A training workshop for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Good Neighbor Volunteer program is 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28.

The program matches trained volunteers who will visit seniors in need.

Sessions include speakers on adult protective services, the senior center, the public guardian, Special Advocates for Elderly, social services and suicide prevention.

Training will take place at the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center training room, 1028 Buckeye Road, Minden.

A continental breakfast will be provided.

Anyone interested should RSVP Sgt. Bernadette Smith at 775-783-6461.

“If you know of someone else who would like to volunteer, please extend them the invitation,” Smith said.