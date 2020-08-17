Golf tournament organized in Genoa

The Town of Genoa and Genoa Lakes Golf Club present, This Ain’t the Last Dance Golf Classic, Sept. 27.

The Classic is a tournament-style play taking place at Genoa Lakes Golf Club’s Lakes Course featuring an 18-hole scramble, lunch, and prize packages for the top three foursomes. Due to social distancing protocols, the tournament will take place by registering for selected tee times.

Tee times will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis, so make sure you register soon.

The best team will win the inaugural Candy Cup. This trophy will be engraved with the winning team each year, so make sure you are the first to be recognized. If your golf game is a little rusty, the Town will offer the option to purchase mulligans. All registration fees and additional mulligans may be purchased at the web site. Attendees may also participate in the longest drive and closest to the pin competitions.

There will be an online silent auction taking place all weekend long at http://www.ThisAintTheLastDance.com . Silent Auction bidders do not have to be on-site to win. The winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

The Town of Genoa will be offering sponsorship opportunities to any business looking to become a part of this event. If you would like more information on how you can become a sponsor email jchevallier@douglasnv.us.

For more information contact Town Manager JT Chevallier at 775-782-8696 or jchevallier@douglasnv.us.