Golf course goes to dogs for K-9 fundraiser

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announces its inaugural K-9 Charity Tournament which is scheduled for Saturday, June 16 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and a Shot Gun will follow at 9 a.m. The cost is $75 per player. The day will include a K-9 demonstration, range balls, golf, prices and lunch. Proceeds will benefit the Douglas County Sheriff's K-9 Unit.

For Tournament Registration, contact Priscilla Kramer at (925) 876-8116.

If you can't play but wish to assist, write a check to the Douglas County Sheriff's Advisory Council, Post Office Box 218, Minden NV 89423

DCSO K-9 program is funded only by private donations and fundraising. There is not a budget for this program in DCSO. The budget provides the deputies' salaries, and specialized patrol cars. All purchases including the actual canines, veterinarian care, equipment and dog food is provided by fundraising and donations.