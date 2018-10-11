Gold Star mom supporting the troops

Several times per year, local Gold Star mother Sally Wiley oversees the packing and shipping of care packages for United States service members serving at home and abroad. The latest round of packages will be sent in time for Halloween, and Wiley requested that items be dropped off at her home, 1846 Crockett Lane in Gardnerville, by this Monday, Oct. 15.

Requested care package items are: individual packets of hot chocolate and apple cider, cookies, peanut butter, popcorn, candy, jerky, and tuna; cans of Vienna sausages; Slim Jims; small puzzles; and puzzle booklets such as word search, crossword, and Sudoku.

Additionally, anyone who has stuffed Beanie Babies to donate is encouraged to do so, as Wiley thought, "it would be fun for our warriors to receive them!"

Wiley has coordinated service member care package shipments for many years. She started mailing boxes to her son, Sean D. Diamond, after he joined the U.S. Army. In 2009, Staff Sgt. Diamond was killed during his third tour in Iraq when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle. Wiley continues to mail care packages to U.S. troops around the world as a loving tribute in memory of her son.

Packages have been shipped to military bases here in the U.S. and abroad, and to the United Service Organizations in Germany, which tends to the needs of sick and injured U.S. service members.

Wiley is passionate about giving back to our nation's soldiers and to our community.

Her extensive volunteer resume includes an appointment from former Nevada Gov. Jim Gibbons to the Veterans Service Commission, giving time to the Carson Valley Food Closet, and serving as a guardian on a 2015 Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. (Honor Flight takes U.S. veterans on an all-expenses-paid trip visit military war memorials in our nation's Capitol and experience them first-hand). She is in her ninth year as a commissioner for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services and her fourth year as a board member for Welcome All Veterans Everywhere.

Wiley is a member of Crystal Angels, Carson Valley Sertoma, St. Gall Catholic Church, American Gold Star Mothers, Sierra Nevada Republican Women and Douglas County Republican Women, and the Nevada Federation of Republican Women. She was honored as the Tahoe/Douglas Elks' Citizen of the Year in 2011.

Questions about the care packages for troops may be directed to Wiley at 775-783-9292 or sallywiley1@gmail.com.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.