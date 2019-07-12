GOED officials visit Carson Valley

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development met with Douglas County government and business leaders Thursday to discuss how continued connectivity issues in Rural Nevada remain an ongoing challenge.

“Each Nevada community has unique needs and we saw the importance of having staff on the ground talking with community members and local government officials,” said GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez. “There isn’t one solution for every town in Rural Nevada. The types of conversations we are having this week makes GOED a better partner with each community.”

Douglas County officials discussed the needs for their communities with Sanchez while citizens and business owners met with GOED staff to learn about available state programs.

“I see today’s meeting with GOED as the first of many talks about the economic development opportunities for the communities of Douglas County,” said Patrick Cates, Douglas County manager. “We also appreciate GOED coming to Gardnerville to meet with residents and business leaders.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak has made supporting small businesses and rural communities a priority in his administration. He supports GOED’s efforts to reach out to small cities and towns with information about state resources that assist rural communities’ economic development.

GOED will wrap up the week-long tour on Friday with a stop in Tonopah. The tour had stops in Ely, Elko and Winnemucca in addition to today’s stop in Gardnerville.

“I think that Douglas County could be a great partner for small companies or startups that are working on connectivity issues,” Sanchez said. “We will continue to meet with Rural Nevada communities, so we can help foster these relationships that will benefit small towns and up-and-coming Nevada companies.”

GOED is holding informational workshops and roundtable discussions throughout Rural Nevada this week to bring information about state resources to assist rural communities’ economic development and to learn firsthand the issues that small towns are facing.

For more information about the Nevada GOED, visit diversifynevada.com.