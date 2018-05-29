God’s words to everyone, ‘I’ve got this’

Just like every other person in this world, from time to time we face difficulties that try to derail our peace and joy. We find ourselves in situations or circumstances that we have no clear direction on how we are to get through them. In times like these we have the great privilege of being able to call on the greatest power in the universe to come to our aid.

Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord always; again I say, rejoice. 5 Let your gentleness be made known to all people. The Lord is near. 6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. 7 And the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. 8 Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honorable, whatever things are right, whatever things are pure, whatever things are pleasing, whatever things are commendable, if there is any excellence of character and if anything praiseworthy, think about these things. 9 And the things which you have learned and received and heard about and seen in me, practice these things, and the God of peace will be with you.

Many times we let familiar scriptures to lose their power by not taking time to meditate on them. I encourage you to take some time and let these words fill you hearts and minds. These words are promises that the God of the universe has spoken, and is available to every believer.

All of us have heard the statement "They don't even have a prayer." This statement indicates that prayer is the last resort and it don't matter because it don't work anyway. This is a faith robbing statement, because prayer should be the first thing we do and is the most powerful tool we have, especially when the solution is beyond our abilities.

Does God want us to act? Yes He would have us do all we can do, and after that give it to Him and let Him do that we cannot do. Recommended Stories For You

Does God want us to act? Yes He would have us do all we can do, and after that give it to Him and let Him do that we cannot do. After having done all we stand. We stand upon the promise that He will not forsake us.

Eph 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. 11 Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. 13 Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

14 Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, 15 and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; 16 above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God; 18 praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit,

When it is all been said and all been done Jesus remains as the author and finisher of our faith. He knows everything about us. Nothing surprises Him, and nothing can pluck us out of His hands. The Lord says "you can trust Me, come to Me and I will give you rest, cast your cares on Him for He cares for you, I've got this."

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.