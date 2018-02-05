God wants children to walk in Victory

In our world today many people are worried about many things. It is evident that anxiety, stress, and unrest are very widespread in our society. How do we find rest for our souls in the midst of this turbulent and unstable time we live in? I don't claim to have all the answers and don't even know all the questions, but one thing I am 100-percent convinced of, God is in total control and He wants us to live in victory. Living in victory is not determined by our circumstances, but by whom we trust in to carry us through them. Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.

Faith is the foundation that trust is built on. When we walk in faith, trust will follow. As we place our faith in the almighty God we acknowledge that He holds our life in His hands. Nothing escapes His attention! Hebrews 11: 6 But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.

Once we engage our faith in the One who is faithful, trust will begin to grow and will lead to peace. Philippians 4: 6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; 7 and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

Isaiah 26:3 You will keep him in perfect peace, Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You.

When we are at peace, we can rest. It is very difficult to rest when we are not at peace. Just in the natural worry can keep us up all night. When we don't have peace in the Spirit and we are filled with turmoil, unbelief, and fear rest is far from us. Hebrews 4: 9 There remains therefore a rest for the people of God. 10 For he who has entered His rest has himself also ceased from his works as God did from His. 11 Let us therefore be diligent to enter that rest, lest anyone fall according to the same example of disobedience. 12 For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. 13 And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. 14 Seeing then that we have a great High Priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession. 15 For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin. 16 Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.

I pray that all His children will walk in victory, and keep in mind that faith leads to trust, and trust leads to peace, and peace leads to rest. I pray that you find rest for your souls as you place them in the Masters hands.

Recommended Stories For You

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.