God path to comfort in uncertain times

All of us are aware that we are sailing in uncharted waters. How do we keep ourselves from becoming gripped by fear and anxiety? We must remember that God is not unaware, He is not in heaven biting His nails and worried about what is going to happen next. This should be a great comfort for us as well. Not only does He know everything before it happens, He also knows everything about us.

The apostle Paul addressed the issue of worry and fear in the Book of Philippians. Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice!

5 Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. 6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; 7 and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. 8 Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things. 9 The things which you learned and received and heard and saw in me, these do, and the God of peace will be with you.

If we look at what Paul is saying we can grasp the goal of this scripture. He is encouraging us to exercise faith, trust in the Lord, walk in peace, and rest in His care for us.

Faith will keep us from worry, trust will release us from the bondage of fear, peace will calm our anxiety, and rest will restore our soul.

Psalms 139 O Lord, You have searched me and known me. 2 You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thought afar off. 3 You comprehend my path and my lying down, And are acquainted with all my ways. 4 For there is not a word on my tongue, But behold, O Lord, You know it altogether. 5 You have hedged me behind and before, And laid Your hand upon me. 6 Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; It is high, I cannot attain it. For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb.14 I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, And that my soul knows very well. 15 My frame was not hidden from You, When I was made in secret, And skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. 16 Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, The days fashioned for me, When as yet there were none of them.17 How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! How great is the sum of them! 18 If I should count them, they would be more in number than the sand; When I awake, I am still with You.

As we face this unknown journey, let us walk with our hand in His and where ever He leads we will follow willingly knowing we can trust Him.

Remember God loves us and we can walk in confidence that He will always have our best interest at heart.

Faith leads to trust, trust leads to peace, and peace leads to rest. Rest in His unchanging mercy and grace, for His mercy endures forever.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.