Giving Tuesday moved up to Cinco de Mayo

Due the coronavirus outbreak, Giving Tuesday has been moved to May 5, as a response to the unprecedented need caused by this pandemic.

Giving Tuesday is a global philanthropy movement celebrated in more than 190 countries across the globe and more than 100 local community campaigns in the U.S. by raising money through websites, Facebook, and other online media platforms.

During this difficult time, many parents are struggling to take care of their families, both financially and emotionally. COVID-19 affects not only parents, but also our children,” said Tahoe Youth and Family Services Director Karen Carey. “We must not forget to notice how they are feeling. This is hard to gauge when your entire life has been turned upside down. Our community’s children are struggling as their lives have been torn apart with no end in sight, no more school, no more hanging out with friends and no more ‘normal’ activities. It’s hard to fully understand the level of trauma that can and is causing.”

Tahoe Youth & Family is on the front lines, working to build stronger, healthier, and smarter communities by providing mental health services through telehealth in the South Lake Tahoe and Douglas County.

“As each day approaches, our lives are different,” Carey said. “With the fear of becoming infected, unemployment on the rise, businesses closing, school closures, life can seem overwhelming and filled with stress, loneliness, and countless worries. Adolescents see their parents’ anxiety and do not know how to deal with it.”

Some of the most significant life events have been canceled: prom and graduation to name a few.

“COVID-19 has taken the joy out of their lives, and they need to find a way to be hopeful and know there is a future,” she said. “Adolescents are even more prone to depression and anxiety during these complicated times. Through counseling, Tahoe Youth & Family Services can offer adolescents HOPE and understanding that life will improve, and they will be OK.”

Carey invited residents to help raise $5,000 over Giving Tuesday.

One out of every five teenagers has had a serious mental health disorder such as depression and or anxiety.

“COVID-19 has only worsened things,” she said. “The World Health Organization estimates 20 percent of children and adolescents suffer from a mental issue or disorder. Many suffer in silence with an illness that is invisible to others. That’s why it’s so important to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental illness so that people can seek support without fear of stigma and shame.”

She said that Tahoe Youth & Family Services provides mental health and substance abuse services to an average of 30–35 children, youth, and families each day in the Douglas County and South Lake communities.

“Even now, we’re still offering those services, though because of social distancing requirements, we are using telehealth,” she said.

To donate

visit TahoeYouth.org/donate.