Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3

Giving Tuesday, a global giving movement being celebrated in more than 190 countries across the globe, and 100 local community campaigns in the U.S. raising money by giving online through websites, Facebook and other online media platforms on Dec. 3.

“Tahoe Youth & Family Services is on the front line, building stronger, healthier, smarter communities by providing Mental Health services in the South Lake Tahoe & Douglas County communities,” said Executive Director Karen Carey. “As the holiday season fast approaches, mental health challenges can take the joy out of the holiday season for many families.”

Carey said the organization is hoping to raise $5,000.

In 2018, 8.9 million young adults reported having a mental illness, 2 out 5 went untreated and of the 5.1 million with a substance use disorder, nearly 9 out of 10 did not get treatment. The World Health Organization estimates 20 percent of children and adolescents suffer with a mental issue or disorder.

“Many suffer in silence with an illness that is invisible to others,” Carey said. “Eradicate the stigma surrounding mental illness so people can seek support without fear of stigma and shame. Did you know on average Tahoe Youth & Family Services provides mental health and substance abuse services to 30-35 children, youth and families each day in the Douglas County and South Lake communities?”

The $5,000 will provide 91 individual counseling sessions for children, youth and teens and families.

“Every day, we help individuals improve their lives by providing them encouragement and skills to overcome their challenges and live a healthy and productive lives,” Carey said. “If you want to make an impact in your community join us by donating. Give so we can help others.”

Visit Tahoeyouth.org to donate.