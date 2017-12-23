Gingerbread house winners announced

Judging in the 13th Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Contest was held Dec. 16 at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

Forty-nine guests were on hand to hear the winners announced at the Artisan's Reception.

Fifteen entries compete in four categories including the People's Choice Award determined by votes cast by visitors to the museum.

This event is co-hosted by the Douglas County Historical Society, the Carson Valley Arts Council and Douglas County Parks and Recreation.

ADULT DIVISION:

First Place: Our First (Gingerbread) House! by Jann & Gladys

Recommended Stories For You

Second Place: "Magical House" by Evelyn Yonker

Third Place: "Gardnerville Depot" by Daria Winslow

Community Spirit Award: "It Takes a Village…" by Linda Lemly

Community Spirit Award: "Christmas Camping at the Lake" by Kathleen Petter

Community Spirit Award "Flower Power" by Judy Pierce

FAMILY DIVISION:

First Place & People's Choice Award: "Going Home for Christmas" by The Boogman Family

Second Place: Starbucks Town by The Miller Family

Third Place: "C. V. Village" by The Kristy Family

Community Spirit Award "Gumdrop Lane" by The Winslow Family.

COMMUNITY GROUPS:

First Place: "Snowman Adventure" by Grace Christian Academy / 3rd – 4th Grade

Second Place "Town of Genoa" by Grace Christian Academy / K- 2nd Grade

Third Place: "Adventures to the North Pole" by Grace Christian Academy / 5rd – 6th Grade

CHILDREN (12 and under)

First Place: "Cabin in the Woods" by Emmer & Zane

Second Place: "Snowy Stadium" by Silas & Mateo