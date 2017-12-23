Gingerbread house winners announced
December 23, 2017
Judging in the 13th Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Contest was held Dec. 16 at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
Forty-nine guests were on hand to hear the winners announced at the Artisan's Reception.
Fifteen entries compete in four categories including the People's Choice Award determined by votes cast by visitors to the museum.
This event is co-hosted by the Douglas County Historical Society, the Carson Valley Arts Council and Douglas County Parks and Recreation.
ADULT DIVISION:
First Place: Our First (Gingerbread) House! by Jann & Gladys
Second Place: "Magical House" by Evelyn Yonker
Third Place: "Gardnerville Depot" by Daria Winslow
Community Spirit Award: "It Takes a Village…" by Linda Lemly
Community Spirit Award: "Christmas Camping at the Lake" by Kathleen Petter
Community Spirit Award "Flower Power" by Judy Pierce
FAMILY DIVISION:
First Place & People's Choice Award: "Going Home for Christmas" by The Boogman Family
Second Place: Starbucks Town by The Miller Family
Third Place: "C. V. Village" by The Kristy Family
Community Spirit Award "Gumdrop Lane" by The Winslow Family.
COMMUNITY GROUPS:
First Place: "Snowman Adventure" by Grace Christian Academy / 3rd – 4th Grade
Second Place "Town of Genoa" by Grace Christian Academy / K- 2nd Grade
Third Place: "Adventures to the North Pole" by Grace Christian Academy / 5rd – 6th Grade
CHILDREN (12 and under)
First Place: "Cabin in the Woods" by Emmer & Zane
Second Place: "Snowy Stadium" by Silas & Mateo