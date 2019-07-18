Genoans work on proposed redevelopment projects

Recent earthquakes were on the minds of some Genoa residents discussing redevelopment projects proposed for the town.

As part of the process to spend Redevelopment Area No. 1 money, the town board was required to hold a public hearing soliciting suggestions.

County commissioners approved spending money on town buildings, including renovations to the town hall, kitchen and the church.

Most of the suggestions focused on the renovations.

There is $3.6 million remaining in the redevelopment Area No. 1’s coffers after it was shut down on June 30, 2018.

So far the only suggestions for the remaining money, which must be spent in the redevelopment area under state law, have been for the Genoa work and building the $2.5 million extension of Vista Grande to Topsy Lane.

The road project is hampered by the fact most of the right of way is on U.S. Forest Service land. The county has applied for the right of way and the land is also included in the Douglas County Lands Bill.

Suggestions for the town from residents included improving electrical service and seismic refitting of the former Raycraft Hall, whose foundation requires work.

A wall would keep floodwaters from flowing under the town church. Residents said the church foundation will require work.

At least one resident suggested continuing the work of the previous redevelopment area by putting power lines underground.

Work to underground lines was part of a previous expenditure of $2.2 million on the town that includes installing pavers in 2012.

Work on the town buildings raised concerns that a proposal to install air conditioning and heating in the town kitchen was premature.

Town Manager JT Chevallier obtained bids for the work, but said he would be meeting with county work superintendent Scott McCullough.

Town board members said they would prefer that happened before they approved spending money before they knew how that would fit into proposed improvements paid for by redevelopment.

Board members said they would seek a temporary solution for candy makers volunteering for Candy Dance, who should begin their work starting later this month.