Genoans unveil statue of Candy Dance founder

Judge Orson Hyde’s curse was nowhere in evidence on Friday evening as Genoans celebrated the unveiling of a statue of the town’s fairy godmother, Lillian Virgin Finnegan.

More than 200 people, including relatives of both Finnegan and sculptor Debrine Smedley were present at the statues’s unveiling.

Town Board Chairman Steve Shively accepted the statue from committee chairman Gail Teig, and Commission Chairman Barry Penzel read the proclamation celebrating the unveiling.

Teig said four of the of the five Douglas County commissioners attended the event, along with Sheriff Dan Coverley and Undersheriff Ron Elges, who directed traffic during the event.

Kim Copel-Harris performed as Finnegan, who is credited along with several of the “women of Genoa,” with founding the Candy Dance in 1919.

Rep. Mark Amodei’s representative, Bob Gastonguay presented a certificate of recogntion and Douglas High graduate and representative of Lt. Kate Marshal Courtney McKinney spoke.

The three Tholen boys, all sixth-generation Genoans, participated in the time capsule ceremony and were charged with digging up the capsule in a half century.

Among those attending were current and former members of the Genoa Town Board, including Brian Williams. Williams is descended from former Genoa Courier Editor Delbert Williams. who would have known Finnegan and her father, Judge Daniel Webster Virgin.

More about this event will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Record-Courier.