Genoans report mountain lions afoot

Mountain lions find Genoa’s deer delicious, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

“We have received a few reports of lions in the area,” Urban Wildlife Coordinator Jessica Wolff said on Wednesday. “With mule deer being in the area, it is not surprising the mountain lions are also in the area.”

Wolff said that mountain lions are important in keeping deer populations down to manageable levels.

“Deer are one of their main food sources,” she said.

On Tuesday, Nevada’s oldest town issued an alert to residents to watch out for mountain lions.

One Facebook post from a Ring camera showed three mountain lions crossing a deck in the upper reaches of the town.

Key to keeping mountain lions from approaching homes is keeping food that the big cats’ prey clear and removing places where they can find cover or a den.

Discouraging deer from living in a yard can keep mountain lions at bay, as can installing devices that can frighten them off, like automatic lights or sprinklers.

Mountain lions will also eat pets, including dogs and cats, and small livestock like chickens, rabbits or goats.

Guardian animals like great Pyrenees, llamas or donkeys can help protect livestock.

Mountain lions generally avoid humans, but it’s possible to encounter one while outdoors, even in your own yard.

Tips

■ Make plenty of noise when you are in mountain lion country, this makes it less likely for the lion to be surprised.

■ Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly yet firmly to it. Move slowly.

■ Stop or back away slowly if you can do it safely.

■ Never turn your back to the animal.

■ Try to appear larger than you are.

■ Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up.

■ If the lion is aggressive, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. You want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may be a danger to the lion.

■ If you are ever attacked by a mountain lion, always fight back. People have fought mountain lions off with anything from a knife to their bare hands. Remain standing or try to get back up.

■ Never run from a mountain lion. They are predators and running from a mountain lion may trigger them to run after you.

■ Never approach or corner a mountain lion. Always make sure they have a way to retreat and escape.