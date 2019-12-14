Genoans cook up fun with Santa

A sudden “Ho, ho, ho!” and a cheer from children announced Santa’s arrival at the Genoa Town Hall on Saturday morning.

People packed the hall for the annual Breakfast with Santa, and you could hear the joy from out in the street.

Nevada’s oldest town hosted Santa and a hall filled with visitors and their children waiting for a chance to talk to Santa.

Meanwhile, over in the fire bay, David Walley’s Executive Chef Terry Dillaplain was laying out perfect grids of pancakes for the third sitting.

Members of the Carson Valley Middle School Leadership Class worked the breakfast dressed as elves.