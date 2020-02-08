Genoa Western Heritage Days returns in April

Nevada’s oldest permanent settlement, Genoa honors the area’s rich western heritage with its annual three-day festival returning this spring.

Genoa Western HeritageDays will take place April 24-26.

HeritageDays is organized by local volunteers and features a weekend of music, cowboy poetry, historic tours, Native American demonstrations and events to celebrate Genoa’s Native American and pioneer history.

The Genoa Western Heritage Celebration begins 7 p.m. April 24 and continues through April 26.

On Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., renowned cowboy, songwriter and western music acts perform indoor concerts.

The Friday concert features Dave Stamey and the High Country Cowboys.

The Saturday concert features Mary Kaye, Gary Allegretto and cowboy poet Chris Isaacs. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is packed with free, family-friendly activities and entertainment.

The free festivities include Cowboy Poetry presentations, porch concerts, tours through the historic town of Genoa, Civil War reenactments, Native American demonstrations, horsemanship demonstrations from Matt Coats, western vendors, Chautauqua performances, Ag in the Classroom with the Douglas County Farm Bureau, children’s games and the Pony Express Poker Run.

The weekend celebration is sponsored by the Holiday Inn Club Vacations David Walley’s Resort, Friends of Genoa and the Town of Genoa.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening performances are $40 and are available online or at the Genoa Town Office located at 2289 Main St., Genoa. Daytime events and performances are free and family-friendly.

For more information on the Genoa Western Heritage Celebration, call 775-782-8696.