Genoa Heritage Days schedule out

Nevada's "Poet Lariat" Waddie Mitchell and the Sage Brush Rebels are performing 7 p.m. Friday to open this weekend's Genoa Heritage Days in Nevada's first settlement.

Tickets are $40 and available for purchase 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Carson Valley Visitors Authority, 1477 Main St., Gardnerville, or calling 782-8145.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, a Town Hall concert features Trinity Seely and The High Country Cowboys. Tickets are $40 and available for purchase at the Visitors Authority and at the Genoa Station Bar & Grill 9 a.m. to noon the day of the performance.

On Saturday,

Free events on Saturday include Native American demonstrations, western music, cowboy poetry, Chautauqua actors portraying historic characters, children's activities, Dutch oven cooking, Ag in the Classroom with the Douglas County Farm Bureau, historic tours and Petroglyph crafting at Mormon Station State Park.

Saturday daytime performances include:

Recommended Stories For You

Music by Sierra Sweethearts, Jon & Betsy Elliott, Richard Blair and Chris Bayer.

Cowboy poetry by Tony Argento

Chautauqua actors: Mark Twain performed by McAvoy Layne, Calamity Jane portrayed by Kim Harris.

Children's Chautauqua hosted by the Douglas County Historical Society

Horsemanship by Matt Coats and "Buttercup"

Civil War Camp for Living History.

Nature Conservancy will be hosting tours of the River Fork Ranch.

Food and drink will be available throughout town for purchase. Many local restaurants will feature specials and performers.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Jon and Betsy Elliott and Trinity Seely and Pastor Patrick Jolly will be at the Town Hall for Cowboy Church.

For information, visit Genoa Western Heritage Days on Facebook or email FriendsofGenoaNV@gmail.com.