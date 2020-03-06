Genoa denies bow-hunting memo

A memo seeking to have the county alter its ordinance on bow hunting near homes in Genoa won’t be forwarded to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

On Wednesday, the town board decided to deny a request to send the memo to the county and defer future action to commissioners and the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Town Manager J.T Chevallier called the discussion on Wednesday constructive and thanked everyone who provided feedback.

A Christmas 2019 incident involving a bow-hunter in town prompted the latest effort. In that incident a hunter used several arrows from a compound bow to kill a buck. Deputies and state wildlife officials determined that the hunter acted within the rules.

In response to the incident, the Genoa Town Board drafted a memo to the county commission seeking a change to the code.

The memo sought to have the ordinance changed after residents raised concerns about bow hunting near their homes.

“The intent of this letter is to make the Board of County Commissioners aware of the challenges some residents face with respect to feeling safe and free to recreate in their neighborhoods”

This was the second time in three years that a bow hunter took a deer within sight of residents in town.

That incident occurred in December 2016 and involved a wounded deer that was tracked onto someone’s property. The hunter convinced the property owner to let him dispatch the deer, but there was a significant backlash on social media.

That led to a previous attempt to alter the firearms ordinance in 2017 to restrict the use of a bow within 500 feet of a home died at the commission level.

The memo defeated on Wednesday didn’t include specific language, only that commissioners review it in light of what some residents saw as safety challenges along public roads and within neighborhoods.

“Our community has experienced recurring public safety challenges with bow hunting across public roads and within residential neighborhoods,” the memo said. “The purpose of this letter is to bring the issue to your attention and request the Board of County Commissioners review the ordinance as it relates to resident safety and property rights concerns without undue impact to recreational hunters and shooters.”