Genoa celebrates Western Heritage April 27-29

The Genoa Cowboy Festival may have ridden off into the sunset, but there's a new sheriff in town, and it's the Genoa Western Heritage Celebration.

Set for April 27-29, the three-day festival is sponsored by 1862 David Walley's Hot Springs & Resort and will feature Native American demonstrations, music, cowboy poetry, and food events.

The weekend begins 5:30 p.m. April 27 with a barbecue dinner and performance by Gary Allegretto, The Harmonicowboy. Hosted by the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, seating for this event is limited. Local teen Jakota Wass is the opening act. Tickets are $20 and available for purchase from Sierra Chef in Genoa, by calling 775-781-1236, or at the door. The fire station is located at 2298 Main St.

Through the day on April 28, visitors can wander through town to see Native American demonstrations, western music, cowboy poetry, Chautauqua actors portraying historic characters, children's activities, Dutch oven cooking, Ag in the Classroom with the Douglas County Farm Bureau, and much more.

Saturday daytime performances include Music by Sierra Sweethearts; Jon and Betsy Elliott; Richard Elloyan and Steve Wade; Richard Blair; Chris Bayer and Jakota Wass.

Cowboy poetry by Tony Argento and Larry Maurice.

Chautauqua actors Mark Twain performed by McAvoy Lane, Charley Parkhurst portrayed by Kim Harris, Snowshoe Thompson portrayed by Steve Hale.

Horsemanship by Matt Coats and Cindy Hartzell, Virginia City Living Legends, cowboy fast draw and a Civil War camp for living history.

Additionally, Allegretto hosts a harmonica workshop, supplying a harmonica and songbook for $25.

Food and drinks are available throughout town for purchase. Many local restaurants have specials and performers for your enjoyment.

At 5 p.m. April 28, join Friends of Genoa and the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department for dinner prepared by Carson City BBQ, and an evening of poetry with Larry Maurice, Western Swing music by Richard Chon and The Saddle Cats, and singer-songwriter Dave Stamey. Tickets for the limited Saturday evening seats are $60 and are available for purchase from The Pink House in Genoa. Dinner and concert will be held at the fire station.

Cowboy Church, featuring Jon and Betsy Elliott, is 9 a.m. April 29 at the Genoa Community Church.

For more information, visit Genoa Western Heritage Day on Facebook.